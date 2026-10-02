THE FASH APP Completes Platform Development, Sets Late October 2026 Launch For Fashion & Fine Arts Community

THE FASH APP completes its digital platform and prepares for late October iOS, Android, and Web launch.

Fully built across iOS, Android, and Web, the non-algorithmic "Digital Sanctum" for fashion reopens its supporter campaign via Fractured Atlas.

- Ufuoma Joy GeorgeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Project Fashion Connection, the creative initiative behind THE FASH APP, announces that its digital platform is fully developed, built, and tested across iOS, Android, and Web. With product engineering completed, the project is launching a critical Infrastructure & Server Campaign through its fiscal sponsor, Fractured Atlas, to cover ongoing cloud hosting, server bandwidth, media storage, and backend operational costs ahead of its late October 2026 launch.Founded by fashion creative and entrepreneur Ufuoma Joy George, THE FASH APP was created to address a critical industry challenge: emerging fashion professionals and fine artists getting buried beneath fast-moving viral trends and aggressive social media algorithms.“I created THE FASH APP to give fashion-forward individuals and independent artists a dedicated voice,” says George.“When I felt my work was being overlooked on algorithm-driven platforms like Instagram and TikTok, I envisioned a dedicated sanctum where creative vision takes center stage. Our software platform is fully built and ready for the world-now we need community support to keep our servers running, power live high-definition media feeds, and ensure an ad-free experience for artists.”Fueling the Infrastructure: Support Our Digital SanctumYour esteemed patronage directly funds the monthly server power, database maintenance, and cloud security required to host thousands of high-resolution creative portfolios. Because Project Fashion Connection is fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas, a 501(c)(3) public charity, all donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. The organization also holds a Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, providing public verification of its fiscal responsibility.Learn more about our Patron Tiers & Giving Levels of High-Impact Institutional Stewardship:$20,000.00 or more - Luminary Architect:Engages at the highest level of early stewardship, supporting the long-term cultural and institutional advancement of THE FASH APP. Luminary Patrons may be acknowledged publicly, where appropriate, in recognition of their foundational role.$15,000.00 or more - Chairman's Council:Chairmen serve as leading benefactors, directly fueling the advancement of human-centered artistry and ensuring the preservation of fashion as a fine art form.$10,000.00 or more - Steward:An investment in our infrastructure and sustainability. Your stewardship provides the foundational stability required for our most ambitious projects.Community Server & Operations Support$250.00+ - Server Sustainer: Directly funds peak launch-week compute power, database hosting, and high-speed delivery.$50.00+ - Digital Patron: Helps cover cloud media storage for 1,000 independent artist portfolios, keeping feeds fast and ad-free.Custom Contribution: Choose a one-time or recurring monthly contribution to support THE FASH APP – Fashion Connection at any level.“This software is built, tested, and ready to go,” George adds.“We are asking patrons of the arts, fashion advocates, and institutional leaders to help us cover essential server and backend operational costs before our late October launch date so independent creatives have a seamless digital home.”Support Project Fashion Connection & Fund Platform InfrastructureMake a Tax-Deductible Donation via Fractured Atlas (One-Time or Monthly):View Candid Platinum Profile:Press Information & Updates:

Ufuoma Joy George

THE FASH APP Inc.

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THE FASH APP Completes Platform Development, Sets Late October 2026 Launch for Fashion & Fine Arts Community News Provided By THE FASH APP Inc. October 02, 2026, 21:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Social Media



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