The 'I Can BE Brand' Launches Fund The Campus Campaign To Develop Its Career-Discovery Campus

i can BE a Architect

Children's Edutainment company invites Families, Businesses, Educators, and Communities to help bring its 100-book career series to life through experiences

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- i can BE Brand, a Las Vegas-based, for-profit children's education and entertainment company, has launched Fund the Campus, a commercial campaign supporting the development of the i can BE Career Campus and the continued expansion of its 100-volume career book series in California.Built around the message“i can BE... BEcause i BElieve i can!”, the i can BE Brand introduces children to a broad range of careers through books, storytelling, creative activities, and hands-on learning. Eighteen titles in the planned 100-book series are currently published, with additional titles in development.The books serve as the foundation for the planned Career Campus, an immersive, child-centered experience where children can explore careers through role-play, interactive activities, creative projects, educational programming, and guided discovery.Planned career experiences may include sports and athletics, medicine and wellness, science and technology, space and aerospace, creative arts and entertainment, civic leadership, entrepreneurship, environmental careers, marine science, hospitality, and skilled trades.“Our books introduce children to the possibilities,” said the i can BE team.“The Career Campus is our vision for helping children experience those possibilities through exploration, creativity, and hands-on learning.”The campus will be developed in phases. Initial efforts may include pop-up experiences, community events, educational partnerships, prototypes, and pilot programs designed to gather feedback from children, families, educators, and community partners.The long-term vision also includes an Oasis District, a supportive area intended to provide accessible activities, calm spaces, family resources, and additional support for children with disabilities, sensory sensitivities, developmental differences, or mental-health needs, along with the parents and caregivers who support them.Fund the Campus provides campaign participants with clearly defined rewards and benefits based on the option they select. Available rewards may include i can BE books, branded merchandise, educational materials, special acknowledgments, early access to selected experiences, and invitations to campaign updates or events. Specific rewards, terms, availability, and fulfillment details will be provided within the campaign.Campaign participation is not a charitable donation and does not provide ownership in i can BE or promise financial returns. Campaign proceeds may support book development, printing, educational materials, prototypes, technology planning, professional services, staffing, outreach, campaign rewards, and other project-related business expenses.i can BE welcomes mission-aligned businesses, sponsors, educators, professional organizations, vendors, community leaders, and supporters who understand the vision and want to help develop the Career Campus. Potential opportunities may include sponsored career experiences, educational programming, professional demonstrations, mentorship, community events, in-kind services, technology support, product collaborations, and other commercial partnerships.Businesses and community supporters interested in learning how they can get involved are encouraged to contact the i can BE team.To learn more about Fund the Campus and available participation options, visit: icanbeTo inquire about partnerships, sponsorships, community involvement, or other ways to support the development of the i can BE Career Campus, contact:The i can BE Brand TeamI can BE Brand...877-276-6531icanbeAbout The“i can BE Brand”“i can BE Brand” is an emerging edutainment brand based in Las Vegas, Nevada, with expansions in California, created to help children explore careers, discover their strengths, and imagine what they can become.Built around the message“i can BE... BEcause i BElieve i can!”, the brand is anchored by a planned 100-volume career book series, with 18 titles currently published. Through stories, rhyming language, and colorful characters, the books introduce children to traditional, creative, scientific, public-service, business, and emerging technology careers.The i can BE experience extends beyond books through original animation on YouTube, including stories featuring Gianna and Eli, the brand's young characters who encourage children to dream about their futures and explore the many possibilities available to them. The brand also includes a podcast featuring Gianna and Eli, offering additional stories, conversations, and career-focused content for children and families.Families can explore the full i can BE virtual store, which features books, backpacks, apparel, accessories, merchandise, and other branded products designed to extend the experience beyond the page and screen.The long-term vision is to develop the i can BE Career Campus, an immersive, hands-on destination where children can explore careers through role-play, interactive activities, creative projects, and educational experiences. Through its books, animation, podcast, virtual store, and future campus, i can BE is building an expanding edutainment brand designed to inspire curiosity, confidence, and possibility.i can BE... BEcause i BElieve i can!

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The 'i can BE Brand' Launches Fund the Campus Campaign to Develop its Career-Discovery Campus News Provided By i can BE Brand October 02, 2026, 22:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Education, Technology



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