Christus St. Vincent Cancer Center To Host 'Women Warriors' Art Exhibit During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Angelina Jolie

Wanda Sykes

Artist Jacqueline Rudolph in her studio

The Power of Warrior

- Jacqueline RudolphSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center's Cancer Center will host the inspiring Women Warriors art exhibit, a collection of powerful impressionist portraits celebrating the strength, resilience, and courage of women affected by breast cancer.Created by artist Jacqueline Rudolph and presented in partnership with the HER2 Foundation, the exhibit features iconic celebrity women who have faced breast cancer and shared their personal experiences publicly. Each portrait is accompanied by a meaningful quote reflecting the subject's journey, offering inspiration and encouragement to patients, survivors, families, and the community.The Women Warriors collection has previously been displayed at several breast cancer clinics, where it has served as a source of comfort and empowerment for patients navigating their own breast cancer journeys. These paintings are intended to be installed in cancer clinics, oncology practices and wellness centers across the nation to uplift patients and their caregivers."We are honored to share this extraordinary exhibit with our community during Breast Cancer Awareness Month," said Dr. Anna Voltura, HER2 Foundation Board Chair. "These portraits tell stories of perseverance and remind us that no one faces breast cancer alone. Through the healing power of art, we can honor survivors, remember those we have lost, and inspire hope for those currently in treatment."The exhibit is being presented as part of CHRISTUS St. Vincent's commitment to promoting breast health education, awareness, early detection, and survivorship support. The collaboration with the HER2 Foundation reflects a shared dedication to empowering women through visual storytelling, advocacy and the need for navigator programs to support women going through complex treatment protocols."Women Warriors celebrates the power of warrior in women who have transformed their breast cancer experiences into messages of hope and compassion," said Jacqueline Rudolph. "We are grateful for the opportunity to share these paintings with the Santa Fe community."The exhibit will be open to patients, staff, volunteers, visitors, and community members throughout October. The artwork is available for viewing weekdays, during regular business hours, at Christus St. Vincent Cancer Center, second floor, 445 St. Michaels Drive in Santa Fe.About CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical CenterCHRISTUS St. Vincent is a mission-driven health system dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality healthcare to the people of Northern New Mexico. Through comprehensive breast health services, advanced diagnostic technology, and patient-centered care, the Cancer Center supports women throughout every stage of their healthcare journey.Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as an important reminder of the value of regular screenings, early detection, and ongoing support for those impacted by breast cancer. CHRISTUS St. Vincent encourages women to speak with their healthcare providers about recommended screening guidelines and available breast health resources.About Her2 FoundationThe HER2 Foundation promotes awareness, education, and support through artistic and community-centered initiatives that honor the experiences of women affected by breast cancer. The Women Warriors collection by Santa Fe artist Jacqueline Rudolph is one of the foundation's signature projects.Our mission is to empower women facing breast cancer by providing personalized patient navigation and emotional support, through transformative art that celebrates survivorship and is connected to robust healthcare ecosystems. For more information go to .Media Contact:Joyce Bogosian, Managing DirectorHER2 FoundationCell: 505-577-6092Email:...

Joyce Bogosian

HER2 Foundation

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Welcome to Jacqueline Rudolph's Studio

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Christus St. Vincent Cancer Center to Host 'Women Warriors' Art Exhibit During Breast Cancer Awareness Month News Provided By Artemis Art Management, Inc. October 02, 2026, 22:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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