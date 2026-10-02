Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on October 29, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's third quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on October 29, 2026 at

and will be archived on the Company's website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of June 30, 2026, the Company reported assets of $25.66 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full-service branches throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Orange, Queens, and Nassau Counties, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.