Tinsel Magazine Profiles Kenneth W. Welch Jr. On The Live-First Model Behind A Back-To-Back Title

Kenneth W. Welch Jr. and Jolene Burns. Photo courtesy of Moxie Media Marketing.

Kenneth W. Welch Jr., Chief Executive, Moxie Media Marketing

Companion Feature Reports on the Production and Distribution Model Moxie Built for a Live-Streaming Artist, and on TikTok's Own Livestream-to-Record Program

- Kenneth W. Welch Jr., Chief Executive, Moxie Media Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tinsel Magazine has published a profile of Kenneth W. Welch Jr., chief executive of Moxie Media Marketing, examining the production and distribution model the company built around a live-streaming artist. The article is available at . It publishes as a companion to the magazine's report on Jolene Burns, who won the United Kingdom at TikTok LIVE's Music on Stage for a second consecutive year and finished fifth in the world at the September 18 Global Final.

According to the publication, Moxie Media Marketing is run by Welch from a base north of Houston and describes itself as a platform for independent artists supplying production, distribution, strategic promotion and visibility. Tinsel Magazine reports that the company operates the Global Talent Billboard Directory, an artist platform launched in October 2025 which the company says now supports more than 100 independent artists. The article reports that Welch's own background, by the company's account, is in producing, directing and choreographing stage productions.

The publication quotes Welch describing the problem he set out to address, in a January interview with the British music site Neon Music. "There are artists who show up to these competitions, these platforms, with full teams behind them, managers taking percentages, budgets, infrastructure," he said. "Most independent talent just doesn't have that. They're showing up alone."

The article sets out what the company built, with its sources. By Moxie's own account, the company brought Burns to Houston and then to Aruba, where she recorded three songs and shot three videos with island producers including the Aruban producer Jonathan Vieira. According to the publication, the Belfast Telegraph has reported subsequent shoots in Antigua and Jamaica. Tinsel Magazine reports that in February, Moxie placed Burns on a bill at The Space in Las Vegas alongside artists from the United States and Brazil, an invitation-only show the company says was full. According to the article, the company said in an announcement that followed that it was building a professional recording studio near Houston at a cost it put above $500,000, and Moxie now says that studio is complete. The publication reports that the Belfast Telegraph has since reported that Burns signed a United States record deal with the company, that two albums are written, and that recording begins within weeks.

Tinsel Magazine notes the sequence: the company built recording and production capacity for a live-streaming performer before that performer had released a record.

The article reports that Welch has set out his position in print. In the final installment of Talent First, a four-part Tinsel series on the economics of live performance published in August, he proposed a standard in numbers. "Does it have to be this destructive? An hour a day, an hour and a half, four days a week, with productive oversight of the system. Give sixty to seventy percent to the actual creator, so they can keep making beautiful and creative work for the world to see. Would that not create good revenues and incomes? You would be growing the talent pool instead of consuming it, saving the voices, keeping the talent available for the long term. A long-term productive system instead of a short-term burnout system."

"The talent is the whole show," Welch said in the same piece. "Build for the talent, and the audience, the revenue, and the longevity follow."

According to the publication, Welch described the company's structure in its own February announcement in terms meant to distinguish it from a label. "I'm not building a label. Labels take things from artists. I'm building a platform that gives artists everything a label would give them and then lets them keep it."

The article also reports on TikTok's own programming in this area. When the company announced the 2026 edition of Music on Stage on August 13, it described the program as dedicated to discovering emerging artists and supporting them on the journey from livestream performances to real-world music careers. According to Tinsel Magazine, top creators receive recording and release support through SoundOn, TikTok's music distribution and artist-services platform, plus performance slots at TikTok LIVE Fest, the All Things Go festival in New York and the Breakaway Carolina festival. Shen Gao, TikTok's head of LIVE operations for the Americas, said in the announcement: "This programme takes that one step further by giving emerging artists the opportunity not only to be discovered, but to develop sustainable careers beyond the platform." The publication reports that TikTok says its 2025 winner, Angelyque Solorio, released a debut EP through SoundOn that generated more than 350,000 creator videos, increased her Spotify monthly listeners tenfold and passed 450,000 streams.

The article reports that the celebrity press has described the company's operation in its own terms. In March, Star magazine called Moxie's network "one of the most formidable creator-to-consumer ecosystems in the livestreaming economy." Welch told the same magazine: "Artists aren't waiting for gatekeepers anymore. They're building global careers in real time, directly with fans."

Welch described what he saw at the outset. "Everybody looked at that phone and saw content," he said. "I looked at a woman who could walk into any room, hold it for two hours and have the same people back the next night, and I have spent my life around stages, so I knew exactly what that was worth. Everything after that was carpentry, and I am good at carpentry. You don't wait for the industry to agree with you. You build the studio, you book the room, you write the records."

On the second title: "The first title told me I was right about her. The second told me I was right about the system. I build for the tenth year, and the tenth year is where the voice and the money both still exist."

Burns described the company's role in the same terms. "Moxie showed up in the unglamorous parts. The strategy calls. The scheduling," she told Neon Music in January. On Welch: "Ken built me a studio before I had a record that deserved one, and then he made sure I wrote the record that did. He never once asked me to be somebody else to sell it."

The article closes on Welch's stated intention for the model. "She is the first artist through that door," he said. "The door stays open. Every studio, every stage, every system we built for her, we built so the next one never has to show up alone."

The full profile is available now at . The companion report on Jolene Burns is available at .

--- Sources Cited in the Tinsel Magazine Feature ---

Neon Music, profile of Kenneth W. Welch Jr. and Jolene Burns, January 31, 2026 -

Star, on Burns at TikTok LIVE Fest, March 12, 2026 -

Belfast Telegraph, Roisin Gorman, August 12, 2026 -

Tinsel, Talent First, Part Four: The Correction, August 19, 2026 -

TikTok Newsroom, TikTok LIVE's Music on Stage returns for 2026, August 13, 2026 -

Full source list published with the article:

--- About Moxie Media Marketing ---

Moxie Media Marketing is a media and talent company led by chief executive Kenneth W. Welch Jr., operating from a base north of Houston, Texas. The company supplies independent artists with production, distribution and promotional support, and operates the Global Talent Billboard Directory, an artist platform launched in October 2025. Learn more:

--- About Tinsel Magazine ---

Tinsel Magazine is a digital culture publication covering entertainment, style, internet culture, and the people shaping contemporary life. Based in Los Angeles, Tinsel publishes original editorial with a focus on the creative figures, cultural movements, and industry shifts that define modern media. The magazine's Tinsel Exclusive series profiles creators, artists, and cultural figures whose work is redefining their respective fields. For more information, visit

Broc Foerster

Moxie Media Marketing, Inc.

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