Securities Fraud Investigation Into Servicetitan, Inc. (TTAN) Continues Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of ServiceTitan, Inc. (“ServiceTitan” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TTAN ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON SERVICETITAN, INC. (TTAN), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On September 8, 2026, ServiceTitan reported second quarter 2027 earnings. Among other things, the Company reported“[b]ecause Max requires substantial change management, we typically do not bill subscription fees for the first quarter of an upsell Max contract, and we have also elected not to charge existing customers an onboarding fee when transitioning to Max. As a result of these factors, we expect both our platform revenue and professional services revenue to grow at a slower pace for the remainder of fiscal 2027.” The Company further reported“ [w]e expect the mix shift to Max to lower professional services revenue by roughly an additional $2 million over the remainder of this fiscal year, which, of course, also flows through to professional services gross margin.”

On this news, ServiceTitan's stock price fell $24.46 or 29.98%, to close at $57.12 on September 9, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased ServiceTitan, Inc. securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: ...

Visit our website at: .

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

...

