Johnny Ronca, Luxury Associate Broker with SERHANT., author of the Q3 2026 Austin Luxury & Waterfront Market Report.

Westlake homes sell in 30 days, down from 61, while Lake Austin waterfront takes 273, per matched MLS data from Austin broker Johnny Ronca of SERHANT.

- Johnny Ronca, Luxury Associate Broker, SERHANT, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Austin's luxury housing market no longer moves as one market, according to a Q3 2026 report released today by Johnny Ronca, Luxury Associate Broker with SERHANT. The report compares matched closed sales from Unlock MLS (ACTRIS) for all of 2025 against 2026 year to date. It finds that correctly priced mid-size luxury homes are selling faster and closer to asking price. The largest and most expensive homes are taking longer and selling for less per square foot.Key findings:- Westlake 78746 sells twice as fast. Q3 2026 median days on market fell to 30 (through Sept. 22), from 61 in Q3 2025. Sellers kept 93% of original list price, up from 88%.- 78704 split by size. Homes of 2,300–3,500 sq ft rose 7.2% to a $1,782,500 median and sold in 34 days instead of 52. Homes of 3,500–5,500 sq ft fell about 21% per square foot and took 84 days instead of 67.- Circle C (78739) is Austin's fastest luxury market. Matched 2,300–3,500 sq ft homes sold in a median 15.5 days at 98.5% of original list.- Lake Austin waterfront: higher prices, slower sales. Median price per foot rose 12.9% to $1,173. Median time on market rose from 121 days to 273.- Lake Travis waterfront: faster and firmer, still a buyer's market. Matched waterfront homes (2,500–4,000 sq ft) sold in 67.5 days instead of 91.5, at 88.7% of original list instead of 82.6%. Yet 170 remain for sale, about 15 months of supply.“The headline number hides what's really happening,” said Johnny Ronca, Luxury Associate Broker with SERHANT.“When you compare the same kind of house year over year, Austin luxury split in two. Homes priced right are going in days at 93 to 99 percent of asking. Homes priced on hope are sitting for months and selling for far less. The waterfront follows the same rule. On Lake Austin, price per foot is up about 13 percent, but only the well-priced homes are moving. On Lake Travis, waterfront homes are selling 24 days faster than last year, but there is still about 15 months of supply, and anything over six months favors buyers. For sellers, the list price now decides the result more than the market does. For buyers, there is real room to negotiate in larger homes and on Lake Travis, and almost none in Circle C.”“It is still a great time to buy if you know where the leverage is,” Ronca added.“Where supply favors buyers, I am negotiating real discounts for my clients and, on top of that, a 2-1 interest rate buydown paid by the seller. That lowers the buyer's rate by two percentage points in the first year and one point in the second, so they get two years of relief from today's higher rates.”For buyers and sellers: The full report, with every table, is free to read at . For the numbers on a specific neighborhood or price range, text REPORT to 512-797-0965 with your area and budget.Methodology: All figures are closed single-family sales from Unlock MLS (ACTRIS), pulled Sept. 22–25, 2026. Year-over-year comparisons use matched cohorts (3+ bedrooms, 2+ baths, same square-footage band and ZIP code) where noted. 2026 figures are year to date; Westlake compares Q3 with Q3.About Johnny Ronca: Johnny Ronca is a Luxury Associate Broker with SERHANT. in Austin, Texas. He has 20+ years in the Austin market, 300+ closings, $250M+ in sales and 100+ five-star reviews. He specializes in Austin luxury and waterfront homes, including Westlake, Lake Austin, Lake Travis and Southwest Austin, and publishes matched, MLS-verified market data every quarter at johnnyronca.About SERHANT.: SERHANT. is an AI-native real estate and media company, and is the most-followed real estate brand in the world. Founded in 2020 by top real estate broker and entrepreneur Ryan Serhant, SERHANT. brings together brokerage, media, and education, with proprietary technology to revolutionize how properties are marketed, sold, and experienced.

Johnny Ronca

SERHANT.

512-797-0965

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Austin Luxury Homes Priced Right Sell Twice as Fast While the Largest Homes Lose Ground, Q3 2026 Report Finds News Provided By Johnny Ronca, SERHANT. October 02, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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