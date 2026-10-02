Securities Fraud Investigation Into The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Continues Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (“Cooper Companies” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: COO ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. (COO) CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On September 9, 2026, Cooper Companies announced third quarter 2026 results. Among other things, the Company“reported revenue of $717 million, essentially flat year-over-year” and stated that“the results in the Americas reflected CooperVision's U.S. channel inventory reductions.” The Company further stated that it “proactively reduced U.S. channel inventory that weighed on our results and will continue to impact Q4.” Cooper also lowered its full-year guidance, explaining that “the entire reason for the reduction in the revenue guidance for CooperVision was tied to just channel inventory.” Revenue guidance was reduced by approximately 1.4%, or $59.5 million at the midpoint, to $4.24 billion, while EPS guidance was reduced by approximately 1.8%, or $0.09 at the midpoint, to a range of $4.51 to $4.55.

On this news, Cooper Companies shares declined $9.31 or 14.67% per share, to close at $54.17 on September 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Cooper Companies securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: ...

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

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Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

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