CTG FEDERAL LLC Receives Netapp North America USPS Partner Of The Year For FY'26

Recognized for outstanding NetApp FY'26 revenue and year-over-year growth in the U.S. Public Sector market.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CTG FEDERAL LLC announced yesterday that it has been named the NetApp North America USPS Partner of the Year, recognizing overall NetApp FY'26 revenue and YoY growth in the U.S. Public Sector market in NetApp fiscal year 2026 (FY'26). The North America Partner Awards winners have exemplified NetApp's goal of being customer-centric and understanding and selling NetApp solutions across its cloud, flash, and NetApp Keystone® portfolios.

"Now more than ever, we must empower customers with AI-ready data that is secure by default and built for hybrid environments so they can achieve their business outcomes," said Alvaro Celis, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial, Partner and Ecosystem Officer at NetApp. "I want to congratulate CTG Federal, LLC on being named USPS Partner of the Year. Their use of the NetApp Platform to help customers simplify data ecosystems and solve complex problems exemplifies what it means to drive innovation in the AI era."

"Being recognized as NetApp's U.S. Public Sector Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year reflects the consistency of our team and the trust our federal customers place in us," said Brian Reynolds, President & CEO of CTG Federal. "Agencies across defense, intelligence, and civilian government rely on us to bring together the right technologies from across our partner ecosystem to deliver solutions that are secure, mission-ready, and built to scale. We're grateful to NetApp for their continued partnership and proud of what this recognition says about our people and our commitment to the mission."

For the full list of NetApp North America Partner Awards for FY'26, read the NetApp press release.

About CTG FEDERAL

CTG Federal, a Cohesive Technology Group companyTM, is a small business that excels in servicing federal defense, intelligence, and civilian organizations with best-in-class information technology. Our experienced team of sales and engineering professionals design and deliver IT hardware and software solutions that save time and money for our customers. Headquartered in Virginia, we have dedicated resources in all regions across the continental United States.

BRIAN REYNOLDS

CTG FEDERAL LLC

+1 703-278-3885

Brian Reynolds

CTG Federal LLC

+1 703-278-3885

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CTG FEDERAL LLC receives NetApp North America USPS Partner of the Year for FY'26 News Provided By CTG Federal LLC October 02, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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