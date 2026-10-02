KCCLA Opens Global K-Zone 'LA:ON' On October 9

A new space to experience Korean heritage and contemporary K-lifestyle

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA) will open Global K-Zone“LA:ON” on October 9, introducing a new experiential cultural space across the first floors of KCCLA and the adjacent Korea Center.LA:ON will bring together Korean heritage and contemporary lifestyle, from Hanji, Hangeul, contemporary craft and Hanbok to K-beauty, fashion, webtoons, typography, art books and K-food. Visitors will be able to experience Korean culture through exhibitions, hands-on activities, creative classes and seasonal pop-up programs.Designed as a space where visitors can stay, make and participate, LA:ON expands beyond the traditional exhibition model. The first floor of KCCLA will serve as an experiential lounge focused on Hangeul, Hanji and contemporary craft, while the Korea Center will host rotating K-lifestyle pop-ups throughout the season. Visitors will also be able to explore participating brands and access product information through QR codes.At KCCLA, a Hangeul section developed in collaboration with the National Hangeul Museum will introduce the history and design principles of the Korean alphabet through digital content, typography and media art. Hanji lighting, furniture and contemporary craft will illustrate how traditional Korean materials continue to evolve within contemporary design and everyday life.The opening on October 9 will feature a Hanbok fashion show presented in collaboration with the Korea Craft & Design Foundation (KCDF). Fourteen traditional and newly developed contemporary Hanbok looks will be presented with Hangeul-inspired staging and AI media art, highlighting the evolution of traditional Korean dress in contemporary fashion and visual culture.On October 10, KCCLA will partner with the U.S. regional office of the King Sejong Institute Foundation for a Hangeul Day celebration. Programs will include a K-pop lyrics dictation competition, Korean culture quiz, Korean-language poetry recitation, Hanbok experience and traditional Korean games.Seasonal K-lifestyle programs will continue at the Korea Center through December. K-Culture Pop-up“Beauty & Fashion” will run from October 13–17 in collaboration with Lotte Department Store, followed by LA:ON Season 1“Text-Hip” from October 27–November 14, featuring webtoons, typography, art books and participatory programs. LA:ON Season 2“K-Supermarket” will run from November 24–December 12, introducing K-food, contemporary craft and everyday Korean lifestyle products.Global K-Zone is an initiative of Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism designed to expand the role of overseas Korean Cultural Centers by connecting cultural exchange with Korea's contemporary lifestyle industries. LA:ON combines permanent exhibitions with rotating pop-ups and hands-on experiences, creating a platform where cultural discovery can lead to broader interest in Korean lifestyle, design and brands.“LA:ON is designed so that visitors do more than simply see Korean culture-they can experience it and bring that experience into their everyday lives,” said the Director of the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles.“We hope to develop LA:ON into a leading Korean cultural platform in Los Angeles, where Korean heritage and contemporary lifestyle come together naturally.”EVENT DETAILSEventGlobal K-Zone“LA:ON” OpeningDateFriday, October 9, 2026VenueKorean Cultural Center Los Angeles & Korea Center5505 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036AdmissionFree. Some programs require advance registration.Featured ProgramsOctober 9 - LA:ON Opening & Hanbok Fashion ShowOctober 10 - Hangeul Day CelebrationOctober 13–17 - K-Culture Pop-up“Beauty & Fashion”October 27–November 14 - LA:ON Season 1“Text-Hip”November 24–December 12 - LA:ON Season 2“K-Supermarket”ABOUT KCCLAThe Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA) is a leading hub for Korean culture and cultural exchange in Los Angeles. Through exhibitions, performances, film, Korean-language education and hands-on cultural programs, KCCLA introduces both Korea's rich cultural heritage and the dynamic culture and lifestyle of Korea today.

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KCCLA Opens Global K-Zone 'LA:ON' on October 9 News Provided By Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles October 02, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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