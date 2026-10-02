Donnell Systems Earns SBA Women-Owned Small Business Certification

WOSB Certification Announcement

Certification opens new opportunities for technology company to bring OCIE's information management solutions to federal agencies and government partners.

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Donnell Systems, Inc. developer of the OCIE Information Management solution, is proud to announce that it has earned certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The WOSB certification marks an important milestone for Donnell Systems and recognizes Mary Donnell's leadership as owner of the Indiana-based technology company.“Achieving Women-Owned Small Business certification is an exciting milestone for Donnell Systems and represents another chapter in the company we have built over the past three decades,” said Mary Donnell, CEO and Owner of Donnell Systems.“We are extremely proud of our history, our technology and, most importantly, the relationships we have built with our customers.”The SBA's Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program is designed to increase access to federal contracting opportunities for qualifying women-owned small businesses. WOSB-certified companies can compete for federal contracts specifically set aside for certified participants in eligible industries, in addition to pursuing other federal contracting opportunities. For federal agencies and government partners, the certification provides another avenue to identify and engage with Donnell Systems as a qualified small business technology provider.“This certification is about more than pursuing new contracts,” Donnell added.“It validates who we are as a company and gives us another avenue to demonstrate what OCIE can do. Our focus remains the same: listen to our customers, understand the information challenges they face and deliver practical solutions that make their organizations more efficient.”OCIE has been deployed in highly regulated and information-intensive environments, including financial services, mortgage servicing, healthcare and government. Donnell Systems plans to use its WOSB certification as part of a broader strategy to expand OCIE's presence in government and regulated markets while continuing to serve its existing customers.About DONNELL SYSTEMS, INC.Donnell Systems, Inc. is the trusted provider of OCIE (pronounced Oh-See) – a leading information management and automation solution for regulated industries. The company specializes in legacy application retirement and system decommissioning, data extraction, document automation, and compliance-driven archiving. Donnell Systems helps organizations reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and meet stringent regulatory requirements by delivering secure, automated archive solutions, that simplify information access, maximize productivity and safeguard critical business data.For more information, visit .

Mary Hertel

Donnell Systems

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Donnell Systems Earns SBA Women-Owned Small Business Certification News Provided By Donnell Systems October 02, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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