Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants Of Inducement Awards
The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $89.93, the closing price per share of Spyre's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 1, 2026. The options granted to the employees shall vest and become exercisable as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective options on the first anniversary of the employee's start date, and one-forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to the respective options shall vest and become exercisable monthly thereafter, in each case, subject to continuous service with Spyre through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs granted to the employees shall vest as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective RSUs on each anniversary of the next February 15, May 15, August 15, or November 15 occurring on or after the employee's start date, subject to continuous service with Spyre through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the 2018 Plan.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation therapies that elevate the standard in immunology by delivering more complete disease control, greater durability, and a simpler treatment experience for patients. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, IL-23, and IL-17A/F as well as rational combination programs.
For more information, please visit
For Investors :
Eric McIntyre
SVP of Finance and Investor Relations
Spyre Therapeutics
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment