Hazmat Safety Consulting Webinar To Explain Who's Responsible When Online Sellers Ship Hazmat And Lithium Batteries

Free Oct. 6 LinkedIn Live session on why online sellers may carry hazmat shipping liability, and how platforms, 3PLs and sellers can strengthen compliance

- Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), an Americase International company, will host a free LinkedIn Live webinar, "Sold, Shipped, and Out of Compliance: The Dangerous Goods Crisis Hidden Inside E-Commerce," on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 11 a.m. CDT. The session will explain why individual online sellers, not the marketplaces where they sell, may be legally responsible for the hazardous materials they ship, often with little or no formal dangerous goods training.

Under the federal Hazardous Materials Regulations (49 CFR 171.8), an“offeror” is a person who performs, or is responsible for performing, certain pre-transportation functions for a hazardous material or tenders the material to a carrier for transportation. In e-commerce, that role may fall to an individual seller who prepares and ships an order rather than the marketplace that hosted the sale. Everyday products sold online, including lithium batteries, aerosols, perfumes and nail polish, can be regulated as hazardous materials in transportation.

Regulators are testing where marketplace responsibility begins. In a July 30, 2024 decision, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ruled that a major online marketplace was legally responsible, as a“distributor,” for recalling hazardous products sold by third-party sellers and fulfilled through its warehouses, a decision the company is challenging in federal court. Hazmat shipping rules offer no comparable standard: the seller who prepares and ships a package may still bear the compliance burden.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately 1,500 transportation incidents occur each year when undeclared hazardous materials are shipped. Carriers are responding: as of July 12, 2026, the U.S. Postal Service charges a $50 fee on commercial packages found to contain hazardous materials that were not properly declared and labeled. Citing increasing lithium battery incidents, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) proposed on September 21, 2026, to add“thermal runaway” as an outcome on the federal hazardous materials incident report form.

“I helped administer the rule that defines who's responsible for a hazmat shipment,” said Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting.“It was built for a world of manufacturers and freight forwarders. Nobody wrote it with a garage seller and a marketplace checkout page in mind.”

The 60-minute session will trace how non-compliant shipments move from an untrained seller's listing onto aircraft, sort facilities and delivery trucks, and what platforms, compliance teams and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) can be doing now to strengthen dangerous goods compliance as e-commerce continues to evolve.

Speakers

Ryan Paquet, President, HazMat Safety Consulting - Former Director of the Approvals and Permits Division at PHMSA, Paquet brings firsthand regulatory and enforcement experience.

Mike Pagel, Senior Consultant, HazMat Safety Consulting - Formerly with PHMSA's Hazardous Materials Information Center, Pagel works directly with e-commerce and last-mile logistics clients on dangerous goods compliance.

Key Topics

Attendees will learn:

- Why the“person who offers” standard can place significant compliance responsibility on individual sellers

- How non-compliant shipments move from a seller's garage to the aircraft, sort facility or delivery truck

- The enforcement challenges PHMSA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) face as e-commerce expands the number of individual shippers

- What proactive dangerous goods compliance can look like for marketplaces, retailers and 3PLs

-What counts as“fully regulated hazmat,” and how small sellers can tell if they are personally responsible

Session Details

Session: Sold, Shipped, and Out of Compliance: The Dangerous Goods Crisis Hidden Inside E-Commerce

Presenters: Ryan Paquet and Mike Pagel

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. CDT

Location: LinkedIn Live

Cost: Free; recording provided to all registrants

For additional information or to register for the session, visit Americase International's webinar registration page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who should attend this webinar?

A: E-commerce platform managers, marketplace compliance teams, 3PL and fulfillment directors, retail operations executives and small business owners who ship regulated products.

Q: Is this only a problem for air shipments?

A: No. Air transport carries the strictest restrictions, but ground and parcel networks have their own classification, packaging and documentation requirements that untrained sellers often overlook.

Q: Is there a cost to attend?

A: No. The webinar is free, but registration is required.

Q: Who is responsible for hazmat compliance when a product is sold on an online marketplace?

A: It depends on who performs the pre-transportation functions. When an individual seller packs and ships an order, that seller may be the offeror, even if the sale took place on a large marketplace. When a marketplace or 3PL fulfills the order, it may share or take on those responsibilities.

Q: What are the penalties for shipping undeclared hazardous materials?

A: Civil penalties can be significant. Under 49 CFR 107.329, a person who knowingly violates federal hazardous materials transportation law faces a civil penalty of up to $102,348 per violation, or up to $238,809 if the violation results in death, serious illness, severe injury or substantial destruction of property.

Q: Will a recording be available?

A: A recording of the webinar will be provided to all registrants.

About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), an Americase International company, provides dangerous goods regulatory, compliance and safety consulting across the product and logistics lifecycle. Its consultants include former regulatory leaders and technical experts with experience at the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and in international dangerous goods rulemaking, helping organizations navigate U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code and other dangerous goods requirements.

HSC serves organizations across aerospace, defense, energy, healthcare, technology and industrial markets, providing regulatory strategy, compliance assessments, training, emergency response planning and regulatory guidance. To learn more, visit the HSC website at .

Marina Malamis

Americase

+1 303-917-9888

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HazMat Safety Consulting Webinar to Explain Who's Responsible When Online Sellers Ship Hazmat and Lithium Batteries News Provided By ShuBu Creative October 02, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.