NEW MEMOIR EXPLORES HUMOR, SURVIVAL, AND SOLITUDE ACROSS WILD FRONTIERS

Only Me: True Tales of Yogi by Mark Little

Mark Little invites readers on an unvarnished journey through family struggles, wilderness adventure, and the pursuit of inner freedom in his new book.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, NY - In a literary landscape saturated with superficial narratives, Only Me: True Tales of Yogi cuts straight to the bone of human resilience. Published by Spines, the captivating new collection of candid chronicles by Mark Little offers readers an intimate look into a life forged by the elements. Blending wry humor with stark vulnerability, Little navigates the volatile dynamics of youth, the humbling isolation of the wilderness, and the quiet, hard-won triumphs of self-discovery.At its core, Only Me: True Tales of Yogi is an exploration of existence unedited. Little's storytelling travels effortlessly across external landscapes-from navigating rugged outdoor terrain to confronting personal dislocation-and ventures deep into the internal terrain of the mind. Rather than offering easy answers, the book embraces the messy, beautiful contradictions of being alive, positioning Little not merely as a survivor of life's unpredictable trials, but as an insightful modern sage.Key Takeaways and Highlights:-Candid Chronicles: Raw, unromanticized accounts of growing up amidst precarious family dynamics and forging an independent path.-The Call of the Wild: Vivid encounters with nature's untamed spirits that serve as a striking backdrop for philosophical reflection.-A Masterclass in Resilience: Explores profound loss and unexpected triumphs with a refreshing dose of humor and humility.-The Quest for Meaning: Investigates what remains when external validation is stripped away, leaving only the essential self.Reflecting on the philosophy driving his work, author Mark Little shared:"True freedom isn't found by escaping the chaos of the world or mastering the wilderness outside; it's discovered in the quiet courage to face the untamed spaces within yourself, accepting both the scars and the stillness."“Only Me: True Tales of Yogi” is available now in print-on-demand formats.About the AuthorMark Little is a writer, adventurer, and chronicler of human experience. Drawing from a lifetime of unconventional encounters, deep introspection, and a profound connection to nature's raw elements, Little brings an authentic, grounded voice to contemporary literature.Book DetailsTitle: Only Me: True Tales of YogiAuthor: Mark LittlePublisher: SpinesISBN: 9798900015521Availability: You can find this book on Barnes & Noble and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

Roy Rubanenko

Spines

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NEW MEMOIR EXPLORES HUMOR, SURVIVAL, AND SOLITUDE ACROSS WILD FRONTIERS News Provided By Spines October 02, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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