Texas Precious Metals Launches Josie Conner 1 Oz Silver Round

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New release celebrates one of breakaway roping's top athletes following her Governor's Cup victory

SHINER, Texas, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals today announced the release of the Josie Conner 1 oz Silver Round honoring one of the top athletes in professional breakaway roping.

The round launches at a fitting moment in Conner's career. Currently ranked No. 3 in the world standings, Conner is coming off a victory at the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she delivered a 1.9-second run in the finals to secure the win. The October 2 launch also falls on Conner's birthday.

Struck in 1 oz of.999 fine silver, the Josie Conner Silver Round was created as part of Conner's partnership with Texas Precious Metals, announced earlier this year. The round celebrates the discipline, precision, and competitive drive that has established Conner among the leading athletes in breakaway roping.

“Josie represents so much of what we respect about rodeo: discipline, hard work, consistency, and the ability to perform when it matters,” said Tarek Saab, CEO and Co-Founder of Texas Precious Metals.“Watching her win the Governor's Cup just days before the release of this round made the timing even more meaningful. We are proud to put her name on a Texas Precious Metals product and give rodeo fans something tangible that recognizes what she is accomplishing in the sport.”

Conner has established herself as one of breakaway roping's most accomplished young competitors. She was named WPRA Resistol Rookie of the Year in 2022, is a five-time Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier, and owns the 2024 and 2025 AQHA Horse of the Year. Her Governor's Cup victory further adds to a season that has placed her firmly among the top contenders in the world standings.

Texas Precious Metals' growing commitment to women's rodeo was also recently recognized by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, which named the company its 2026 Corporate Partner of the Year. Texas Precious Metals joined the WPRA as its official precious metals partner earlier this year, supporting both barrel racing and breakaway roping through products, partnerships and event sponsorships.

“This round is really special to me because it represents more than one win or one season,” said Conner.“It represents a lot of years of work, great horses, and the people who have helped me get to this point. To have something like this made in silver with Texas Precious Metals is pretty incredible, and launching it on my birthday right after winning the Governor's Cup makes it even more memorable.”

In addition to the standard Josie Conner 1 oz Silver Round, Texas Precious Metals will offer a special autographed version, giving fans and collectors an opportunity to own a piece personally signed by Conner.

The Josie Conner 1 oz Silver Round is available beginning October 2, 2026, exclusively through Texas Precious Metals at TexMetals.com.

About Texas Precious Metals

Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company's online retail platform, TexMetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the Texas Mint brand, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.

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