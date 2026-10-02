Only 100,000 Satellites Fit In The Best Part Of Space. James Altucher Says Elon Musk Just Moved To Claim Them All

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The tech expert who has been ahead of some of the biggest tech stories of the past two decades now believes a quiet filing from Elon Musk is a land grab in orbit.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When people picture a land grab, they picture territory on the ground. Tech analyst James Altucher says the most important one happening right now is over real estate that isn't on Earth at all. In a new presentation released through Altucher's Investment Network, Altucher argues that Elon Musk has quietly moved to claim the most valuable positions in orbit, and that most investors have no idea the race is even underway.

Why the Closest Orbit Is the Most Valuable

Not all of space is equal, Altucher explains. In the presentation he lays out the three zones a satellite can occupy, low, medium, and high Earth orbit, and argues that the low orbit is the prize. His reasoning is simple: "the closer you are to the Earth, the faster the data transmissions." For anything meant to run artificial intelligence, he says, speed is everything, which makes the nearest orbit the ground worth fighting for.

The Problem: There's Only So Much Room

That prime territory, according to the presentation, is strictly limited. Altucher cites a warning that "only 100,000 satellites can fit into Low Earth Orbit" before collisions and space debris become a serious problem. In other words, the most valuable neighborhood in space has a fixed number of lots, and once they are taken, they are taken.

That scarcity, Altucher argues, is exactly what turns this into a race.

Musk Went to the Government for First Claim

Rather than wait, Altucher says, Musk went straight to Washington. In the presentation, Altucher describes a filing Musk made through SpaceX in which he asked for what Altucher calls "first dibs on property in space" for a fleet of satellites on a scale roughly one hundred times what he has already launched.

Altucher's read is that this is less about internet service, the business most people associate with Musk's satellites, and more about staking a claim. As he puts it in the presentation, Musk is "rushing to claim the rest of those 100,000 spots for himself, before anyone else."

Why Altucher Says the Rivals Can't Catch Up

The advantage, in Altucher's view, is that Musk is the only one positioned to act at this scale, while competitors are, in the words of the presentation, not "even at the starting gate." He also argues the location solves a problem that has been strangling AI on the ground. In orbit, he says, there are "no blackouts. No zoning boards. No town that can tell him no," and the satellites can draw power from the sun.

For Altucher, the takeaway is about timing. Orbital real estate, he contends, is being claimed right now, quietly, while the public's attention is elsewhere.

About This Presentation

Altucher's presentation is free and available on demand. In it, he explains why he believes the orbit closest to Earth has become the most contested resource in tech, what the SpaceX filing actually reveals, and how he would position for the shift. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

A former hedge fund manager who has spent decades on and around Wall Street, James Altucher has become known for getting ahead of the biggest tech stories of his generation. His track record includes early calls on companies and trends that later reshaped entire markets, from the rise of artificial intelligence to shifts most analysts saw only in hindsight.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...