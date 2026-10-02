Newpoint Advisors Leads Section 363 Sale Process For Century-Old Upper Midwest Foundry And Machine Shop

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Aerospace- and defense-qualified aluminum, brass and bronze manufacturer continues operating as it seeks financing partners and a going-concern buyer

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation, a turnaround and financial advisory firm serving small to lower middle market businesses, today announced it is serving as financial advisor to a vertically integrated aluminum, brass and bronze foundry and machine shop based in the Upper Midwest (the "Company") in connection with its planned voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of Illinois. Newpoint plans to run a court-supervised sale process under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code and invites inquiries from prospective going-concern buyers and financing partners.With more than 100 years of operating history, the Company produces aluminum, brass and bronze sand castings and machines them in-house from a single large-format facility. It serves marine, industrial, agriculture, construction equipment, automotive and aerospace/defense customers with a workforce of approximately 30 employees. The Company is AS9100 certified and ITAR registered, has self-certified to CMMC Level 2, and currently holds Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and HUBZone certifications.The filing follows the wind-down of purchasing by the Company's largest historical customer, a global heavy-equipment manufacturer, and legacy liabilities that have prevented an out-of-court sale or partnership. The Company is already diversifying into defense and industrial customers. The Company expects to continue serving customers and paying employees in the ordinary course throughout the process."This is a rare combination: a skilled workforce, and the quality and compliance credentials that aerospace and defense supply chains require," said Ken Yager, President, Newpoint Advisors. "A court-supervised sale gives a buyer a clear path to acquire the operating business and build on that foundation. We expect the process to move quickly, and we encourage interested parties to contact us now."Newpoint expects the sale process to run approximately 90 days, subject to court approval of bidding procedures. The Company may designate a stalking-horse bidder, and Newpoint welcomes interest from parties seeking to serve as both DIP lender and buyer. Qualified parties will receive additional information after executing a non-disclosure agreement.About Newpoint Advisors CorporationNewpoint Advisors Corporation is a North American financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming small to lower middle market businesses. Its collaborative, process-oriented approach delivers objective solutions for a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline. Learn more at .Contact for buyers, lenders and mediaPeter Bendoris, Newpoint Advisors Corporation...Forward-looking statements: This release contains forward-looking statements about the Chapter 11 case, financing, and sale process, which remain subject to court approval and other conditions. Actual outcomes may differ materially. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any assets or securities.

Peter Bendoris

Newpoint Advisors Corporation

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Newpoint Advisors Leads Section 363 Sale Process for Century-Old Upper Midwest Foundry and Machine Shop News Provided By Get Online NOLA October 02, 2026, 19:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry



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