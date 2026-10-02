Orange Bank & Trust Company And Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. Host Local Entrepreneur Helene Godin As Part Of Women Guiding Women Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helene Godin, founder of By the Way Bakery, discussed marketing, resilience, and creating opportunities for others at the event in Elmsford

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of Westchester County's business community gathered at Knollwood Country Club in Elmsford recently for the latest event in Orange Bank & Trust Company and Orange Investment Advisors, Inc.'s“Women Guiding Women” (WGW) initiative, which was created to empower and elevate women in the business communities that the companies serve.

The September 23 event, Remarkable Women and the Courage to Lead: How Purpose, Generosity and Bold Decisions Shape Extraordinary Lives, featured a discussion with Helene Godin, founder and owner of By the Way Bakery, a nationally recognized company specializing in exceptional gluten-free and dairy-free baked goods. Godin started the business in Hastings-on-Hudson, and now has four retail locations, a state-of-the-art production facility, and products sold in nearly 1,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Harris Teeter, and DeCicco & Sons.

The conversation was moderated by best-selling author and entrepreneur Seth Godin. Together, they offered insights on entrepreneurship, marketing, resilience, and the importance of creating opportunities for others.

“The WGW initiative was created to provide women throughout the communities we serve access to inspiring speakers, educational opportunities and important resources,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company.“Helene and the success she has seen with By the Way Bakery is an important case study on how leading with purpose, embracing change, and building something that reflects your values can lead to incredible results.”

The Women Guiding Women series empowers women in the Hudson Valley by providing them with educational and learning resources and opportunities to collaborate with other professional women, share ideas, and provide business guidance.

"Working with Stephanie Melowsky and her team at Orange Bank & Trust was a pleasure,” said Godin.“They are opening doors for women who want to show up and make a difference.”









Helene Godin (front row, center), founder and owner of By the Way Bakery, spoke on entrepreneurship, marketing and resilience at Orange Bank & Trust and Orange Investment Advisors, Inc.'s“Women Guiding Women” event on September 23.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing, and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.7 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York's top places to work.

About Orange Investment Advisors, Inc.:

Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. (OIA) is a Registered Investment Advisor founded in 1996 with offices in both Goshen and White Plains, NY. OIA works with individuals, corporations, foundations, endowments and non-profits to create portfolios that are reflective of the OIA mantra:“Deliberate investing. Intentional value.” OIA plays a preeminent role in the financial well-being of residents and institutions in the New York tri-state area, and beyond. In conjunction with its sister company, Orange Bank & Trust Company, OIA provides clients with a holistic approach to their financial lives.

Contact:

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VP Marketing Officer

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