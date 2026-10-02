Regent Street Clinic Opens Sixth Central London Clinic As Demand For Same-Day Private Healthcare Continues To Grow

MENAFN - Pressat) Regent Street ClinicTM has continued its rapid London expansion with the opening of its sixth Central London clinic at St Paul's, less than a year after launching its first locations in the capital.

The new St Paul's clinic joins Regent Street Clinic's existing locations at Oxford Circus, Victoria, London Bridge, Marble Arch and King's Cross, with a further clinic in South Kensington also planned.

The expansion reflects growing demand for accessible, same-day private healthcare in London, particularly across private GP services, travel medicine, diagnostic testing and health screening.

Regent Street Clinic first expanded into Central London in September 2025 and has since rapidly increased its presence across the capital while continuing its wider national growth.

The independent healthcare group now operates 20 clinics across the UK, with its 21st location due to open shortly. The company has also continued to invest in its regional network, including upgraded facilities in Bristol and Lincoln.

Dr Bobby Ahmed, CEO and Medical Director of Regent Street ClinicTM, said:

Regent Street Clinic's London clinics provide access to a broad range of private healthcare services, with an emphasis on convenient appointments and same-day access where possible.

The group operates with the same pricing structure across its UK locations, meaning patients accessing services in Central London are not charged a premium purely because of their location.

The continued London expansion forms part of Regent Street Clinic's wider strategy to make private healthcare more accessible across the UK while maintaining the independent, clinician-led model on which the business was founded.

About Regent Street ClinicTM

Regent Street ClinicTM is an independent private healthcare provider offering a range of medical services across its growing network of UK clinics.

Services include private GP appointments, travel vaccinations and travel health services, diagnostic blood testing, health screening, occupational health and other private medical services.

The group has expanded significantly in recent years while continuing to focus on accessible appointments, transparent pricing and clinician-led care.