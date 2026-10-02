Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Jura Energy Corporation

Jura Energy Corporation


2026-10-02 03:13:01
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Jura Energy Corporation: Provides an update regarding the proceedings before the High Court of Justice of England and Wales in connection with the enforcement of arbitral awards obtained by Jura's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited, against Petroleum Exploration (Private) Limited. Jura Energy Corporation shares V are trading unchanged at $0.10.

MENAFN02102026000212011056ID1111752826



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search