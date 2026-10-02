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Jura Energy Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Jura Energy Corporation: Provides an update regarding the proceedings before the High Court of Justice of England and Wales in connection with the enforcement of arbitral awards obtained by Jura's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited, against Petroleum Exploration (Private) Limited. Jura Energy Corporation shares V are trading unchanged at $0.10.
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