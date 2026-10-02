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Aecon, Black Diamond, Bird At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aecon Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $58.10. Aecon intends to release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, October 29, after market close, and has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, October 30.
Black Diamond Group Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.36. In mid-Sept., CEO Trevor Haynes, and members of the Company's Board and Leadership team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the Company's 20-year listing anniversary on TSX.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $84.21. Bird announced today that it will release its 2026 third-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 11.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.99. An investigation by the Lynnwood Times "uncovered that dozens of employees working for a subcontractor under Sound Transit were cheated out of millions of unpaid wages while working on janitorial services at several transportation sites related to the Link light rail."
According to the Lynwood Times, the subcontractor was brought on by Dexterra Services. "The cleaners were working 8-10 hours daily, seven days a week, including holidays with no rest days.”
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.25. Last week, Founder announced it was consolidating 100% ownership of the Antino Gold Project and closed $77-Million Strategic Investment by Gold Fields.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $112.54. Finning Thursday announced the acquisition of John F Hunt Power Group Limited.
Knight Therapeutics Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.52. This week, Knight announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Kyowa Kirin International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, for mogamulizumab (sold as POTELIGEO® in the United States and Europe) across certain Latin American countries.
Meridian Mining PLC (T)Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.43. This week, Meridian noted the announcement by FTSE Russell, the global index provider, that the Company was due to become a constituent of the FTSE 250 index as of the October 1.
P2 Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.54. Last week, P2 provided an update on the activities underway at its 100%-owned, gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. A feasibility study for placing the Gabbs Project in production is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.
Russel Metals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $94.46. In August, August received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange of its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
Wajax Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $38.85. Q2 revenue was $515.7 million was down from $547.1 million in the second quarter of the prior year, due primarily to lower equipment volumes, including the delivery of one large mining shovel in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.84 increased from $0.77 in the same quarter of the prior year, and basic earnings per share of $0.87 increased from $0.71 in the same quarter of the prior year.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $44.71. Westshore announced this summer that its wholly-owned subsidiary Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership and EVR Operations Limited have entered into a Terminal Service Agreement that will commence on January 1, 2028.
Xcite Uranium Inc. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 41 cents. Xcite announced this week, the commencement of the diamond drilling program at the Gulch Project, Saskatchewan. The 900m, 3-hole program will test for uranium mineralization defined by both historical work and results from the 2025-2026 field programs.
Black Diamond Group Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.36. In mid-Sept., CEO Trevor Haynes, and members of the Company's Board and Leadership team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the Company's 20-year listing anniversary on TSX.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $84.21. Bird announced today that it will release its 2026 third-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 11.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.99. An investigation by the Lynnwood Times "uncovered that dozens of employees working for a subcontractor under Sound Transit were cheated out of millions of unpaid wages while working on janitorial services at several transportation sites related to the Link light rail."
According to the Lynwood Times, the subcontractor was brought on by Dexterra Services. "The cleaners were working 8-10 hours daily, seven days a week, including holidays with no rest days.”
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.25. Last week, Founder announced it was consolidating 100% ownership of the Antino Gold Project and closed $77-Million Strategic Investment by Gold Fields.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $112.54. Finning Thursday announced the acquisition of John F Hunt Power Group Limited.
Knight Therapeutics Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.52. This week, Knight announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Kyowa Kirin International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, for mogamulizumab (sold as POTELIGEO® in the United States and Europe) across certain Latin American countries.
Meridian Mining PLC (T)Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.43. This week, Meridian noted the announcement by FTSE Russell, the global index provider, that the Company was due to become a constituent of the FTSE 250 index as of the October 1.
P2 Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.54. Last week, P2 provided an update on the activities underway at its 100%-owned, gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. A feasibility study for placing the Gabbs Project in production is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.
Russel Metals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $94.46. In August, August received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange of its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
Wajax Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $38.85. Q2 revenue was $515.7 million was down from $547.1 million in the second quarter of the prior year, due primarily to lower equipment volumes, including the delivery of one large mining shovel in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.84 increased from $0.77 in the same quarter of the prior year, and basic earnings per share of $0.87 increased from $0.71 in the same quarter of the prior year.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $44.71. Westshore announced this summer that its wholly-owned subsidiary Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership and EVR Operations Limited have entered into a Terminal Service Agreement that will commence on January 1, 2028.
Xcite Uranium Inc. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 41 cents. Xcite announced this week, the commencement of the diamond drilling program at the Gulch Project, Saskatchewan. The 900m, 3-hole program will test for uranium mineralization defined by both historical work and results from the 2025-2026 field programs.
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