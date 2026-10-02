Putin To Step Up Attacks On Ukraine As US Elections Approach - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian president said this in an interview with El País, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky said that Putin's strategy was to escalate the conflict as much as possible and that he was already doing so. He added that as the US midterm elections approached, Putin would intensify these efforts further. The elections for the House of Representatives and part of the Senate are scheduled for November 3.

Over the past several weeks, Russia has intensified its attacks, striking the Ukrainian capital both day and night and hitting numerous civilian targets. Zelensky said he believed Putin wanted to force people to leave Kyiv.

He said that the Russians wanted Ukrainians, particularly those in the capital, to leave the city and noted that this had also been one of Russia's objectives when its full-scale invasion began in 2022. According to Zelensky, Russia sought to force people out of the capital in order to demonstrate that without a capital, Ukraine would have no country. He stressed, however, that Ukraine was more than just its capital, although Kyiv remained strong.

According to Zelensky, Kyiv had been subjected to between 300 and 500 strikes a day in recent weeks, which he believed was connected to the upcoming US elections.

Zelensky: Russia launched over 100 attack drones at Ukraine overnight, nearly 50 of them jet-powered

He said that the Russians were attacking in an effort to paralyze the city and prevent people from going to school or work, as children were unable to attend classes or kindergartens because of the attacks. According to Zelensky, Russia was trying to plunge Ukraine into chaos.

He stressed that the enemy's targets included logistics, such as food and medical supplies, as well as agriculture and educational institutions. According to him, the aim was to simply destroy people's ability to live.

Zelensky emphasized that the world trusted signals coming from Moscow and that Putin would intensify his attacks as the elections approached in order to demonstrate his strength.

According to the president, Russia was not afraid of Europeans and would not be significantly affected by sanctions, while primarily directing its messages toward the United States.

Zelensky also said that during his talks with Trump's negotiating team, which visited Kyiv on September 6, he had warned them that they would see massive attacks, particularly after Russia's elections, that would directly affect the civilian population.

As reported, a Russian drone struck a school building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district on the morning of October 1, causing a fire.

In addition, on October 1 and overnight into Friday, October 2, Russian forces struck Kyiv's Southern Bridge. Metro and surface public transportation services were suspended.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Russia was destroying Kyiv's infrastructure, including critical infrastructure, logistics, housing and social facilities.

Photo: Office of the President