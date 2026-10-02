Russians Attack Shevchenkove In Kharkiv Region With Drones: Three Injured, Houses Catch Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of a morning strike on a two-story apartment building, three residents suffered acute stress reactions. A fire also broke out over an area of 150 square meters. Wooden roof structures, windows and balconies caught fire," the statement said.

The same location was attacked again later. A strike that hit the ground damaged an emergency medical vehicle.

Russian drone attacks gas workers' vehicle in Kharkiv region

"Around noon, the occupiers launched another strike. A different two-story residential building was hit, causing four apartments and the roof to catch fire. The total area of the fire was 800 square meters," rescuers said.

As reported, on October 2, two people were killed in drone strikes in the Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region.