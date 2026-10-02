Korea Warns 'Further Measures' If Ukraine Refuses Public Apology

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Republic of Korea's leader warned yesterday of unspecified "further measures" if Ukraine did not apologise for revealing that Kyiv had sent North Korean prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea.

Seoul has already summoned Ukraine's ambassador in the diplomatic row over the disclosure that Korea said could expose the POWs' families to risk in the North.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced last week at the UN General Assembly the handover of the two North Korean troops who were captured while fighting for Russia.

Korea maintains it had a confidentiality agreement with Ukraine over the transfer, which Kyiv has not officially acknowledged.

"If Ukraine continues to refuse to acknowledge the facts and publicly apologise, we will take further measures," said Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, accusing Kyiv of making him out to be a "liar."

Lee did not elaborate on what further measures could include.

Ukraine's embassy in Korea did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Korean leader has already spoken up against Zelensky's comments and Seoul has demanded an official apology from Ukraine, citing concerns for the safety of the POWs' families in North Korea.

"This is a matter concerning the dignity of the Republic of Korea and its people and cannot be overlooked," Lee posted on X on Friday.

Analysts say that from Korea's perspective, keeping the transfer of the POWs confidential may have partly been for Ukraine's sake, as making it public could have complicated Kyiv's own prisoner exchanges with Russia.

In domestic Korean politics Seoul's approach "could prove problematic", Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University, told AFP, given the current administration's dovish approach to the nuclear-armed North.

"The government has acted swiftly in this case involving Ukraine, while exercising extreme caution over the North Korean landmine incident (that injured Korean soldiers). That contrast could leave the public deeply dissatisfied."

Under Seoul's constitution, all North Koreans are considered citizens of the Republic of Korea, as the South is officially known, and those who reach its territory and seek to defect are generally allowed to stay.

Analysts say the current Lee government's broader push to ease tensions with Pyongyang may also have given it reason to avoid turning the POWs' defection into a public spectacle.

North Korea is known to retaliate against defectors and their families.

Seoul's spy agency said that Zelensky may have disclosed the transfer of the North Korean soldiers to boost public support in Korea for Seoul providing arms to Ukraine, a lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Korea has in recent years emerged as a major arms exporter - particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 - including through a multibillion-dollar arms deal with Poland.

But it has refrained from supplying Kyiv with lethal weapons, citing its longstanding policy of not arming countries engaged in active conflicts.