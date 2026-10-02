PAIR Launches Official Tipforge Machinist Cue Tip Repair Tool And Warns Buyers About Unofficial Copies

MENAFN - GetNews)The CNC-machined aluminum cue tip maintenance tool supports 7–14mm cue tips and provides a controlled way to trim, shape, and replace cue tips without a full-size lathe Billiards has launched the official PAIR TipForge Machinist, a CNC-machined aluminum cue tip repair tool for trimming, shaping, replacement, and maintenance. Supporting 7–14mm tips, it provides a controlled, hand-operated alternative to freehand razor cutting or a full-size lathe. PAIR also warns buyers to avoid unofficial copies and verify sellers before payment. Official product and ordering information is available at pairbilliards.

October 2, 2026 - PAIR Billiards has officially introduced the PAIR TipForge Machinist, a compact, hand-operated cue tip repair tool designed for pool, billiards, and cue sports players who want more control over cue tip replacement, trimming, shaping, and routine maintenance.

PAIR is also advising customers to purchase carefully after identifying third-party websites, advertisements, and online sellers offering lookalike products that imitate the appearance of the official PAIR TipForge Machinist.

These unofficial products are not manufactured, inspected, authorized, or supported by PAIR. PAIR cannot guarantee their materials, machining accuracy, cutting performance, durability, shipping, or after-sales service.

A Controlled Alternative for DIY Cue Tip Replacement

Replacing a cue tip can still mean taking a shaft to a repair shop, paying a service fee, and waiting several days to get it back.

Players who attempt a DIY cue tip replacement may face a different problem. After a new tip is attached, excess leather must be trimmed close to the ferrule. Freehand cutting with a razor blade requires steady hands, careful angle control, and consistent pressure.

The PAIR TipForge Machinist cue tip repair tool was developed to make this stage more controlled and repeatable.

Instead of relying entirely on freehand cutting, the tool uses a guided trimming structure. The user slowly rotates the outer sleeve while removing a small amount of material with each pass.

This gradual process helps bring the side of the cue tip closer to the ferrule diameter without depending on aggressive high-speed grinding.

Designed for Cue Tip Trimming, Shaping, and Maintenance

The official PAIR TipForge Machinist can be used for several common cue tip maintenance tasks, including:



Removing adhesive and residue from the ferrule surface

Preparing the ferrule before attaching a new cue tip

Trimming excess leather from the side of a newly installed tip

Bringing the tip sidewall closer to the ferrule diameter

Shaping the playing surface of the cue tip

Maintaining mushroomed or worn cue tips Completing DIY cue tip replacement without a full-size lathe

The tool gives players a dedicated alternative to improvised razor blades, sanding wheels, or large cue repair machines.

CNC-Machined Aluminum Construction

The PAIR TipForge Machinist is manufactured from CNC-machined aluminum alloy with a hard-anodized finish.

Its cutting system uses a tungsten-carbide cutting head intended for slow, controlled material removal.

Users are advised not to remove all excess leather in a single pass. Instead, the recommended method is to make several light cuts, checking the cue tip between passes.

This gradual approach gives the user greater control over the trimming process and helps avoid removing more material than necessary.

Compatible With 7–14mm Cue Tips

The PAIR TipForge Machinist supports cue tip diameters from approximately 7mm to 14mm.

This allows the tool to be used with a wide range of pool cues, billiard cues, snooker cues, and other cue sports equipment within the supported diameter range.

The adjustable outer sleeve and depth stop ring help the user position and control the cutting process according to the shaft and cue tip being serviced.

Side Trimming and Cue Tip Radius Shaping

The PAIR TipForge Machinist is designed for more than one cue tip maintenance step.

During side trimming, users can make a shallow first pass to remove the largest amount of excess leather, followed by a lighter finishing pass.

For cue tip radius shaping, the cutting head and depth stop can be adjusted gradually. A small amount of material is removed with each rotation until the desired cue tip curvature is reached.

Working slowly and checking the result frequently helps preserve the cue tip layers and reduces the chance of excessive material removal.

Optional PAIR Cue Tip Centering Attachment

The PAIR TipForge Machinist can also be used together with the PAIR Cue Tip Centering Attachment.

The centering attachment helps hold a new cue tip in position while adhesive is applied and pressure is maintained.

Together, the two products support a more organized DIY cue tip replacement process:

Preparing the ferrule surfaceCentering and attaching the new cue tipTrimming excess leatherShaping the cue tip surfaceCompleting final maintenance

The PAIR Cue Tip Centering Attachment is sold separately unless otherwise stated on the official product page. Customers should verify the latest package information before ordering.

Official Buyer Warning: Avoid Unofficial Copies

PAIR has identified websites, advertisements, and online listings displaying products that closely resemble the official PAIR TipForge Machinist cue tip repair tool.

Some listings may use similar product photographs, descriptions, demonstrations, or advertising language. However, a similar appearance does not mean that the product was manufactured, inspected, or authorized by PAIR.

PAIR has received inquiries from consumers who reported purchasing lookalike cue tip tools from unofficial sellers and later experiencing problems that included:



Poor machining accuracy

Loose or inconsistent components

Unsatisfactory cutting performance

Lower-quality materials

Limited or missing customer support

Shipping delays or order fulfillment problems Payment being made without receiving the expected product

PAIR cannot independently verify every third-party transaction. However, products purchased from unauthorized sellers are not covered by official PAIR warranty, replacement, technical support, or after-sales service.

How to Identify the Official PAIR TipForge Machinist

Before placing an order, customers should confirm that:



The product is clearly identified as the PAIR TipForge Machinist

The seller clearly displays the official PAIR brand

The listed product specifications match official PAIR information

The purchase is made through pairbilliards or a seller directly confirmed by PAIR

The payment recipient matches the verified seller Clear contact and shipping information is provided

Customers should not rely only on product photographs or copied descriptions, as unofficial sellers may reuse images and text belonging to the original brand.

Anyone uncertain about a seller, advertisement, or website should contact PAIR for verification before sending payment.

Protect your money and your cue equipment. Purchase the original PAIR TipForge Machinist through an official PAIR source.

Official Price and Package Contents

At the time of publication, the official PAIR TipForge Machinist is priced at US$83.

The current standard package includes:



One PAIR TipForge Machinist main tool

Two cutting blades

Cue tip glue

Sandpaper Masking tape

Prices, shipping options, and package contents may change. Customers should verify the latest information through the official website before ordering.

Official product information and ordering are available at:

pairbilliards Product Demonstrations, Instructions and Official Contact

Detailed operating instructions and product demonstration videos for the PAIR TipForge Machinist are available through PAIR's official website and social media channels.

Official How-To Guide:

Official Instagram:

Official Facebook:

Customers can view step-by-step demonstrations covering ferrule preparation, cue tip centering, side trimming, and final radius shaping through these official channels.

For product questions, ordering assistance, seller verification, or after-sales support, customers may contact PAIR directly through WhatsApp:

Official WhatsApp: WhatsApp Number: +852 5781 8242

If a customer is uncertain whether a website, advertisement, or seller is officially connected with PAIR, they should contact PAIR through the official WhatsApp account before sending payment.

About PAIR Billiards

PAIR Billiards develops practical cue maintenance products for pool, billiards, and cue sports players who want greater control over their equipment. Its products focus on cue tip trimming, shaping, replacement, centering, and DIY cue maintenance. PAIR combines practical mechanical structures with step-by-step operating guidance to help players complete common cue tip maintenance tasks more confidently. Official product information, instructions, compatibility details, and purchasing information are available at pairbilliards.