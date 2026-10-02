Beyond Vegan Restaurants: A New Way For Plant-Based Travelers To Experience Korea

SEOUL, South Korea - October 2, 2026 - As international interest in Korean food grows, plant-based travelers are looking for experiences beyond restaurant recommendations. For many plant-based travelers, the question is not only where to eat, but how to understand Korean food while navigating dietary preferences.

Korean cuisine includes a wide range of vegetable-based dishes, fermented foods and traditional side dishes. For plant-based travelers, however, navigating Korean sauces, broths and other ingredients can require more local knowledge.

That is where Korean food educator So Nayoung sees an opportunity. So studied food and nutrition and has more than a decade of experience in culinary education. She previously operated a vegan cooking academy, taught Korean food and culture to international students at Yonsei University's Korean Language Institute, and authored two books on vegan cooking.

Today, through Travelko, So creates small-group experiences that introduce international visitors to Korean food through a more personal, local setting. Its Seoul-based Korean vegan cooking experience brings guests into a local home to prepare several Korean dishes, learn how they are seasoned, and share a home-style meal together. Rather than simply choosing a vegan dish from a restaurant menu, guests take part in preparing Korean food and experience how different dishes come together at the table.

Experience the Korean Vegan Cooking Class:

Travelko has also expanded beyond Seoul. Its Ganghwa Island food tour,“A Chef-Led Local K-Food Tasting in Ganghwado,” was selected as one of 15 products in the Korea Tourism Organization's 2025 K-Culture Specialized Products for Individual Travelers program. The tour is also featured on the official VISITKOREA platform, presenting Ganghwa's local ingredients, food culture and history, with vegan options available.

“I wanted to create an experience where vegan travelers don't feel like they are missing out on Korean food culture,” So said.“They can cook, taste different dishes and experience how Korean food is shared at home.”

The concept has resonated with international guests. Emma, a traveler from Portland, Oregon, wrote in a review that if the cooking class had been the only thing she did in South Korea, she“would have been more than satisfied,” adding that she made memories and food“I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

The concept comes as Seoul's international tourism continues to grow. The Seoul Metropolitan Government reported a record 8.23 million international visitors in the first half of 2026, while card spending by international tourists reached KRW 5.617 trillion.

About Travelko

Founded in June 2025, Travelko is a Seoul-based inbound travel company offering immersive experiences for international visitors to Korea. Through local food, hands-on cooking and cultural activities, Travelko connects travelers with Korea's everyday life and local communities.