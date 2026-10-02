Northeast Ohio Homeowners Urged By The King Of Painting And Floors To Prepare Their Homes For Winter And Choose Contractors Carefully

MENAFN - GetNews) "Team Photo of Desirable Painting and Floors"Desirable Painting & Floors, the“King of Painting and Flooring,” shares seasonal advice as colder weather approaches

CLEVELAND, OH - October 2nd, 2026 - The“King of Painting and Flooring,” Desirable Painting & Floors, is urging Northeast Ohio homeowners to take a closer look at their homes before another harsh Ohio winter arrives - and to be careful about who they trust to perform the work.

Winter in Northeast Ohio can be tough on a home. Moisture, freezing temperatures, snow and repeated freeze-thaw cycles can expose existing problems and make neglected areas worse.

Desirable Painting & Floors recommends homeowners use the fall season to inspect painted exterior surfaces, wood trim, decks, interior walls, flooring and other areas where damage or deterioration may become more difficult to address once winter arrives.

But preparing the home is only part of the equation.

Who You Hire Matters

Home improvement projects are an investment, and Desirable Painting & Floors believes homeowners should look beyond price when comparing contractors.

Homeowners should ask questions, research the company, read recent reviews, verify insurance and credentials when applicable, understand exactly what is included in the proposal, and make sure there is a clear process for handling concerns after the job is completed.

“A cheap estimate can become very expensive when the work has to be done twice,” said Eric Ebsch of Desirable Painting & Floors.“We want Northeast Ohio homeowners asking better questions before they hire anyone - including us. A reputable contractor should be comfortable explaining their process, products, preparation and what happens if something goes wrong.”

Built for Northeast Ohio

Serving homeowners throughout the Greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio area, Desirable Painting & Floors has built its reputation around professional painting, flooring and a commitment to standing behind its work.

Known as the “King of Painting and Flooring,” the company says the title represents something bigger than completing projects - it represents the standard the team strives to bring to homeowners throughout Northeast Ohio.

“Your home is probably one of the biggest investments you'll ever make,” Ebsch said.“Whether you're getting it ready for winter or planning a major improvement, you deserve to know exactly who you're inviting into your home.”

As another Northeast Ohio winter approaches, the message from Desirable Painting & Floors is simple: prepare early, pay attention to warning signs and choose the people working on your home carefully.

About Desirable Painting & Floors

Desirable Painting & Floors is a Northeast Ohio painting and flooring contractor serving residential and commercial customers. The company provides professional interior and exterior painting, flooring and related improvement services with an emphasis on preparation, communication, workmanship and customer service.

Founded in 2018 and rooted in three generations of tradesmen, Desirable Painting and Floors is a Northeast Ohio contractor specializing in residential and commercial painting and flooring. What started with a strong family foundation in the trades has grown into a team serving homeowners and businesses throughout the region. Our mission is simple: provide dependable craftsmanship, stand behind our work, and treat every customer and property with respect. We're focused on building a company and reputation that will last for generations.

Desirable Painting & Floors - King of Painting and Flooring

As another Northeast Ohio winter approaches, the message from Desirable Painting & Floors is simple: prepare early, pay attention to warning signs and choose the people working on your home carefully.