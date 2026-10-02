MENAFN - GetNews)QW Digital Marketing Business MeetingQW Digital Marketing replaces the Quantum Wave Publishing name as the London-based agency develops its focus on digital PR, press releases, guest posts, Wikipedia presence, Knowledge Panels and online authority.

LONDON, United Kingdom - Quantum Wave Publishing has rebranded as QW Digital Marketing, introducing a new identity that reflects the wider range of digital authority and online visibility services now presented by the company. QW Digital Marketing works with businesses and individuals seeking to strengthen the signals used by search engines and artificial intelligence systems to understand and reference brands online.

The rebrand moves the company beyond a name centred primarily on publishing and places its broader digital marketing services under the QW Digital Marketing identity. The agency focuses on digital public relations, media distribution, industry-relevant backlinks, Wikipedia-related services and Google Knowledge Panels, with work designed around building an established digital presence across multiple online sources.

QW Digital Marketing is based at 128 City Road in London and works remotely with clients across the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Australia. Its client base includes founders, entrepreneurs, authors, academics, athletes, public figures, agencies, e-commerce businesses, software companies, professional services firms and small and medium-sized businesses.

“Quantum Wave Publishing was a natural name when press release publishing was at the centre of the business, but the work now covers a much broader part of digital authority,” said Rhys Southern, Founder of QW Digital Marketing.“The QW Digital Marketing name gives the business room to represent that wider focus while keeping the experience and services that existing clients already know.”

Press release services remain part of the company's offering. QW Digital Marketing distributes business announcements through news outlets and syndication networks, providing companies with published media coverage that can contribute to their wider online footprint.

The agency also provides guest-post services focused on obtaining industry-relevant backlinks from established websites. Campaigns can be structured around different types of placements and selected according to factors such as website traffic, domain metrics and relevance to the client's sector.

Wikipedia-related services include external link placements, academic citation references and page creation across English and foreign-language editions. The company states that this work is completed manually by experienced editors and assesses eligibility before recommending page-creation projects.

QW Digital Marketing also creates and develops Google Knowledge Panels for individuals and businesses. Services can include entity identification, panel activation and expansion, along with the addition of structured information such as descriptions, images, social profiles, videos and other relevant entity data.

Digital PR is another area of the agency's current work. Campaigns are developed to pursue editorial media coverage and backlinks from publications, supporting the broader objective of establishing independent online signals around a company, organization or individual.

The change to QW Digital Marketing comes as search visibility increasingly extends beyond conventional website rankings. The agency's current approach focuses on the combination of media coverage, relevant backlinks, entity recognition and established third-party references that can contribute to how brands are represented across search engines and artificial intelligence-driven discovery tools.

Businesses and individuals can learn more about QW Digital Marketing and its digital authority services by visiting products.

About QW Digital Marketing

QW Digital Marketing is a digital authority agency based in London, United Kingdom. Formerly operating as Quantum Wave Publishing, the company provides press release distribution, guest-post services, Wikipedia-related services, Google Knowledge Panels and digital PR campaigns. QW Digital Marketing works with businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Australia, with services focused on developing the online authority signals used across search and AI-driven discovery.

More Information

To learn more about QW Digital Marketing and its digital authority services, please visit the website at .