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Surya Narayan Panigrahi Takes Over As Executive Director (HR), NTPC Limited
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Shri Surya Narayan Panigrahi has taken charge as Executive Director (HR) of NTPC Limited. Prior to this elevation, he served as Executive Director (HR)-cum-Regional Head of HR for the Northern and Southern Regions of NTPC.
A distinguished HR professional with over 36 years of experience with NTPC, Shri Panigrahi has held key assignments across recruitment, training and development, industrial relations, employee welfare, administration, security, CSR and HR digitalisation.
Over the course of his career, he has served at several major NTPC establishments, including Talcher Kaniha in Odisha, Vindhyachal in Madhya Pradesh, APCPL Jhajjar in Haryana, Tanda in Uttar Pradesh, the Corporate Centre in New Delhi, and the Southern and Northern Regional Headquarters at Hyderabad and Lucknow, respectively.
During his tenure at the Corporate Centre, Shri Panigrahi played a pivotal role in the implementation of PeopleSoft HRMS and SAP ERP systems, supporting the digital transformation of NTPC's HR processes. He also played a significant role in the development of integrated security systems across the organisation.
He subsequently headed HR at Tanda Super Thermal Power Station and went on to lead HR for the Southern and Northern Regions. In December 2025, he assumed additional responsibility as Regional Head of HR for the Northern Region, alongside his existing responsibilities for the Southern Region. He was elevated to the position of Executive Director (HR) with effect from June 8, 2026.
Known for his people-centric approach, strategic perspective and commitment to organisational excellence, Shri Panigrahi brings extensive experience and a broad understanding of human resource management. He has been actively associated with leading professional bodies, including NIPM, AIMA, NHRD, SHRM, Power HR Forum and ISTD. He has also addressed several professional forums as a guest and keynote speaker, sharing his insights on HR, leadership and organisational development.
In his new role, Shri Panigrahi is expected to further strengthen NTPC's people and HR strategy, while advancing the organisation's agenda of transformation, capability building and sustainable growth.
A distinguished HR professional with over 36 years of experience with NTPC, Shri Panigrahi has held key assignments across recruitment, training and development, industrial relations, employee welfare, administration, security, CSR and HR digitalisation.
Over the course of his career, he has served at several major NTPC establishments, including Talcher Kaniha in Odisha, Vindhyachal in Madhya Pradesh, APCPL Jhajjar in Haryana, Tanda in Uttar Pradesh, the Corporate Centre in New Delhi, and the Southern and Northern Regional Headquarters at Hyderabad and Lucknow, respectively.
During his tenure at the Corporate Centre, Shri Panigrahi played a pivotal role in the implementation of PeopleSoft HRMS and SAP ERP systems, supporting the digital transformation of NTPC's HR processes. He also played a significant role in the development of integrated security systems across the organisation.
He subsequently headed HR at Tanda Super Thermal Power Station and went on to lead HR for the Southern and Northern Regions. In December 2025, he assumed additional responsibility as Regional Head of HR for the Northern Region, alongside his existing responsibilities for the Southern Region. He was elevated to the position of Executive Director (HR) with effect from June 8, 2026.
Known for his people-centric approach, strategic perspective and commitment to organisational excellence, Shri Panigrahi brings extensive experience and a broad understanding of human resource management. He has been actively associated with leading professional bodies, including NIPM, AIMA, NHRD, SHRM, Power HR Forum and ISTD. He has also addressed several professional forums as a guest and keynote speaker, sharing his insights on HR, leadership and organisational development.
In his new role, Shri Panigrahi is expected to further strengthen NTPC's people and HR strategy, while advancing the organisation's agenda of transformation, capability building and sustainable growth.
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