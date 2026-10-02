Conconai Reaches 200+ Wallets As $CON Utility Continues To Develop

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConConAI ($CON) has surpassed more than 28 million tokens sold to over 200 wallets as its crypto presale moves toward its fourth stage. The milestone comes as the project introduces a new transparency section, records its first 20 million $CON token burn, and approaches the scheduled end of its presale and planned Uniswap v3 launch in November.

The token presale is structured across five phases, with prices progressing from $0.005 through $0.009 before a planned DEX listing price of $0.01. ConConAI continues developing the commercial infrastructure intended to give $CON utility beyond a mere crypto presale.

For crypto market investors researching emerging crypto projects and new crypto presales, these factors provide additional context around the $CON price structure and why it's drawing so much attention.

$CON Price Analysis: Supply Reduction Changes the Tokenomics

One of the latest developments affecting the $CON tokenomics is the first scheduled burn.

According to ConConAI's new transparency page, 20 million $CON from the Seed allocation were burned on September 30, 2026. The project now reports an effective total supply of 80 million $CON, compared with the original 100 million token allocation.

A further 20 million $CON burn from the presale allocation is scheduled for November 12. If completed as planned, the effective supply would fall to 60 million $CON.

This creates an important distinction between maximum supply and effective supply when examining the $CON price structure.

If demand for a token increases or remains strong while its effective supply decreases, the supply-demand balance can become more supportive of $CON price appreciation.

That makes the burn mechanism an important factor in $CON market performance for people seeking new crypto projects.

The other side of the equation is the potential demand growth from utility. $CON is designed as the payment token for ConConAI's commercial listings network. Businesses can use the token to pay listing, placement, and performance-based fees across the AI advisor network.

The company describes the token as a utility payment rail rather than a claim on company revenue or ownership. This creates a potential relationship between platform activity and token utility.

This is central to the longer-term $CON price performance. The token's potential demand is tied not simply to speculation around a crypto presale, but to whether the underlying AI-commerce network can attract users, businesses, and transactions.

ConConAI's New Transparency Section Tracks Supply

ConConAI has also launched a dedicated transparency section designed to make the token's supply and burn activity easier to verify.

The page shows the current effective supply, burn history, token allocation, relevant wallets, and future liquidity information. It records the September 30 burn of 20 million $CON and shows the planned second 20 million burn scheduled for November 12.

The transparency data provides a clearer way for the crypto community to follow changes in the token supply rather than relying solely on project announcements.

For investors and traders researching a new crypto to watch, on-chain supply information can be particularly relevant because token burns can alter the effective supply available within an ecosystem.

$CON Goes Live in November; The Presale on a Fixed Timeline

The ConConAI presale is approaching its scheduled conclusion. The sale is set to end on November 9, 2026, at 12:00 UTC, unless it sells out earlier.

The planned claim and first Uniswap v3 pool are scheduled for November 12, 2026, at 12:00 UTC, with a planned listing price of $0.01. ConConAI states that these dates are written into the presale contract.

The November 12 date also coincides with the scheduled second 20 million $CON burn, potentially taking the effective supply from 80 million to 60 million if completed as planned.

With more than 28 million tokens already sold, a reduced effective supply, defined commercial utility, and a developing AI advisor network, $CON has several measurable factors for the crypto market to follow as the presale moves toward its final stages.

As investors seek the next new crypto for significant returns, $CON could be a viable option to consider.

About ConConAI

ConConAI is an AI-commerce ecosystem built around specialist AI advisors and a commercial listings network. $CON is an Ethereum utility token used by partners for CMC listing, placement, and performance-based fees across the network. The project has a fixed original supply of 100 million $CON, with token burns reducing its effective supply.

CONTACT: More for details: Visit: ConConAI official website X: Telegram: Media Contact Erac Mason PR Head...