Laura Harding, Esq. Appointed Commissioner, New York State Community Commission On Reparations Remedies

Harding is an Appointee of New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie (District 83)

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Harding, Esq. as a member of the 9-member Commission. Commissioner Harding is an appointee of New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie (District 83). She joins the Commissioners as they examine the legacy of slavery in New York State and its impact on people of African descent. The Commission is also charged with submitting a report and recommendations to the Governor and the State Legislature regarding reparatory justice.Harding is a seasoned attorney, advocate, and strategist with extensive experience advancing equity, education, housing justice, and community impact. Her appointment brings to the Commission a broad background in civil rights, public education, organizational leadership, and legal advocacy.Harding is the Founder and CEO of Harding Strategies & Consulting, LLC, where she works with mission-driven organizations to build capacity, strengthen leadership, and advance measurable community impact. Her expertise includes strategic planning, fundraising, program development, and equity-centered organizational growth. She has supported nonprofits and other organizations advancing fair, affordable, and inclusive housing, as well as educational equity.An accomplished leader in civil rights and education, Harding previously served as President of ERASE Racism, a Long Island-based nonprofit dedicated to combating structural racism in housing and public education. Her public service career also includes leadership positions with District of Columbia Public Schools, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education in Washington, D.C., and the New York City Department of Education, where she worked on initiatives focused on access, inclusion, equity, youth development, and student safety.Harding began her career as a forensic social worker with The Bronx Defenders and the Juvenile Rights Division of the Brooklyn Legal Aid Society. As an attorney, she has served as a clerk in the Queens County Supreme Court, Civil Term, and as a staff attorney with Legal Services New York, where she concentrated on tenants' rights.Harding holds degrees from Adelphi University, the University of Chicago, and Howard University School of Law.As the Commission continues its work to examine the legacy of slavery and its enduring impacts in New York State, Harding's experience in law, education, housing, civil rights, and organizational strategy will contribute to the Commission's ongoing efforts to develop recommendations addressing historical and contemporary inequities.The NYSCCRR welcomes Commissioner Harding and looks forward to her contributions to the Commission's work.###ABOUT THE COMMISSIONThe New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies was established by Senate Bill S1163A and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023. The Commission is charged with studying the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State and developing recommendations for reparative policies.Visit the NYSCCRR website

Richelle Carey

Commission on Reparations Remedies

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Laura Harding, Esq. Appointed Commissioner, New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 02, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Politics



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