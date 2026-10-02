Fulton County Leaders Highlight AI Readiness, Infrastructure, Responsible Growth At Bisnow Atlanta State Of The Market

Bisnow's Atlanta State of the Market convened leaders from commercial real estate, government, economic development and investment to examine development trends, zoning and entitlement issues, capital markets, infrastructure demands and Atlanta's evolving growth.

Panelists from l to r: Select Fulton Director Samir Abdullahi, Mayor Jim Gilvin – Alpharetta, Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs – South Fulton, Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall participated on a panel discussion on AI & Power Infrastructure.

Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall joined South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs and Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin to discuss AI, power infrastructure

- Kwanza Halll, Chair of the Develop Fulton Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall joined public- and private-sector leaders Wednesday at the Bisnow Atlanta State of the Market to discuss the projects, policies and market forces shaping metro Atlanta's commercial real estate landscape.

Hall participated in the fireside chat,“AI & Power Infrastructure,” alongside City of South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs and City of Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin. Samir Abdullahi, Director of Select Fulton, moderated the conversation at 1375 Peachtree in Midtown Atlanta.

The discussion came as Develop Fulton announced a $97,500 investment in AI Ready Fulton County, the first-mover pilot of AI Ready Georgia. Administered by the Enterprise Technology Association, the seven-month initiative will provide at least 500 Fulton County residents and municipal employees with access to hybrid AI training and certification pathways at no cost. Launching in October 2026 and continuing through April 2027, the pilot reflects Develop Fulton's commitment to preparing people alongside the infrastructure needed to compete in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

“Fulton County has the talent, connectivity and economic assets to compete for the industries shaping the future, but our success must be measured by more than the size of an investment,” said Hall.“We must pursue growth thoughtfully, prepare our infrastructure, engage communities early and create lasting opportunities for residents and businesses across the county.”

Hall also highlighted the value of collaboration among cities, utilities, developers, economic development organizations and community stakeholders. As demand for data centers and other technology-driven facilities continues to grow, he noted that strong coordination will be essential to evaluating infrastructure capacity, aligning projects with local priorities and positioning Fulton County for sustainable, inclusive investment.

“It's critically important that we have leaders from all corners of the County. Economic development is strongest when communities understand the opportunity, have a meaningful voice in the process and can see how an investment supports their long-term vision,” Hall added.“We are thankful for Mayor Gumbs and Mayor Gilvin's insights on exciting ways every city can help move projects forward in to strengthen our tax base, create jobs and expand opportunity.”

Preregistration for the AI readiness pilot is open at joineta/ai-ready-fulton-county.

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About Develop Fulton

Develop Fulton, the Development Authority of Fulton County, works to advance economic development throughout Fulton County by supporting business investment, job creation and retention, and projects that strengthen the county's economic competitiveness and tax base. Through strategic economic development tools and collaboration with public and private-sector partners, Develop Fulton helps facilitate investments that create opportunity and contribute to the long-term economic strength of communities across Fulton County.

Erik Burton

Profile Marketing & Public Relations

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Fulton County Leaders Highlight AI Readiness, Infrastructure, Responsible Growth at Bisnow Atlanta State of the Market News Provided By Profile Marketing & Public Relations October 02, 2026, 18:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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