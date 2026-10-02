Huawei Advances Its Commitment To Education Through Technology And Community Engagement At UAE Education Achievement Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Senior educators and teachers explored learning and creative tools as Huawei celebrated outstanding school teams Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE, October 2026 – A student working through a difficult problem needs more than an answer. They need the tools and confidence to understand how to solve it. This belief shaped Huawei's participation in the Education Achievement Awards in Dubai, where the company brought educators together to explore how technology can support learning and creativity.

Organised by Stratos Pulse, the Education Achievement Awards recognise the exceptional teachers, teams, and initiatives that are shaping the future of education in UAE. The awards celebrate contributions 22 award categories, almost 200 nominations from 30+ schools were received, highlighting the extraordinary standards of teaching, innovation, and community leadership across the country's schools.

At Huawei's display, guests explored AI Tutor, which provides step-by-step guidance to help learners work through problems. They also tried tools that turn spoken content into notes and summaries, along with AI handwriting enhancement to make handwritten notes easier to read and revisit. Paired with the HUAWEI MatePad Air's 12-inch OLED PaperMatte Display and HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro, these features showed how students can capture ideas, organise what they learn and return to their work while studying.

Learning also extends beyond the classroom. Students and families interested in the arts discovered GoPaint, Huawei's digital painting app. Its brushes and textures give young creators room to sketch, experiment with colour and develop their own illustrations on the MatePad Air.

Huawei representatives also presented the final four awards of the ceremony: Foundation Stage Team of the Year, Primary School Team of the Year, Secondary School Team of the Year, and School Team of the Year. The moment recognised the collective effort behind student achievement and reflected Huawei's continued engagement with local education communities.

Through its participation in the awards, Huawei reaffirmed its commitment to empowering education through technology and staying connected with the communities it serves. By combining hands-on experiences with recognition for educators and school teams, the company helped open a wider conversation about giving students the tools to solve problems, organise their learning and express their ideas.

About Huawei Consumer Business Group CBG:

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei's three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world's top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.