REPLIMUNE CLASS ACTION DEADLINE MONDAY: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urgently Reminds Replimune Group Inc. Investors To Contact The Firm Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role Before October 5Th

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NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening?



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Replimune Group Inc. (“Replimune” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:REPL) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune securities between October 20, 2025 and April 10, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 5, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What are the Allegation Details?

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (1) in connection with the Biologics License Application (“BLA”), the study design concerns previously communicated by the FDA were not addressed; (2) Replimune had submitted data from an early unplanned analysis from RP1-104, which included only 40 patients (10% of the planned enrollment of 400 patients); and (3) as a result, RPL-001-16 and RP1-104 both had deficiencies which were likely to cause the FDA to reject the BLA.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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