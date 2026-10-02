Spinifexit Appoints Brendon Andrews-Warmuth Managing Director, EMEA And UKI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Appointment brings product, customer and partner leadership together as SAP HR and payroll teams navigate change

- Brendon Andrews-WarmuthFRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SpinifexIT today announced the appointment of Brendon Andrews-Warmuth as Managing Director, EMEA and UKI. Based in Frankfurt, Brendon will lead the company's business across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom and Ireland. He will be responsible for regional strategy, operations, customer and partner relationships, and growth.Since joining SpinifexIT in 2015, Brendon has worked across solution architecture, product, delivery and alliances. Most recently, as Vice President, Alliances and Product Enablement for EMEA, he worked with SAP and system integrator partners to support customers across the region. His appointment brings that experience to the leadership of the EMEA and UKI business.“Brendon understands what our customers are trying to achieve, what our partners need from us and what it takes to deliver across the region,” said Mathew Katakis, Chief Operating Officer at SpinifexIT.“He's helped shape our presence in EMEA and UKI over many years. I'm pleased to see him take responsibility for the business as we continue to grow and support customers through changes in their SAP environments.”In his new role, Brendon will focus on strengthening customer and partner relationships and helping organizations get more from their SAP HR and payroll investments. That includes supporting day-to-day operations as well as the testing, data and reporting work involved in modernization.“Customers are managing complex HR and payroll operations while planning for what comes next,” said Brendon Andrews-Warmuth.“They need practical solutions that help them today and give them confidence as their SAP environments evolve. I'm looking forward to working with our team and partners across EMEA and UKI to deliver that.”About SpinifexITSpinifexIT develops solutions that help organizations work more effectively with SAP HR, payroll and SAP SuccessFactors. Its solutions support reporting, payroll analysis and validation, data management and migration, and document processes. SpinifexIT works with customers and partners globally to simplify complex operations and support change across SAP environments.For more information, visit spinifexit.

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SpinifexIT Appoints Brendon Andrews-Warmuth Managing Director, EMEA and UKI News Provided By SpinifexIT Global Pty Ltd October 02, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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