Wolf Conservation Center Breaks Ground On Full Campus Transformation

Main entrance and outdoor amphitheater.

Overnight camping dens.

New education facility.

SOUTH SALEM, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Wolf Conservation Center (the Center) is breaking ground on a major transformation of its 32-acre campus in South Salem, New York, ushering in a new chapter for the organization and its work to secure a world where wolves thrive.The Wolf Conservation Center, located on a private nature preserve not far from New York City, is a powerful voice for wolves. With a mission to secure their survival, we are a global leader in advocacy, education, research and recovery of wolves.The project will transform the Center's existing campus into an expanded hub for conservation education, research, innovation, and inspiration. Key components of the project include:New Education Facility: A year-round space for lectures, interactive exhibits, and a multimedia classroom, along with a welcome center and gift shop.Outdoor Amphitheater: A natural gathering space for presentations, lectures, and programming.Enhanced Ambassador Wolf Enclosure: An integrated habitat designed to promote the health and well-being of the Center's ambassador wolves while creating new opportunities for visitors to connect with them.New Animal Care Building: A climate-controlled facility with secure food storage and preparation areas to support the Center's innovative whole-carcass diet and the daily care of the wolves.Site Enhancements: ADA-accessible pathways, enhanced wolf habitats, visitor rest areas, and improved roads and parking.Camping Dens: Overnight accommodations that will allow guests to extend their experience at the Center and fall asleep to the sound of wolves howling beneath the stars year-round.The campus transformation represents more than an investment in buildings and infrastructure. It will provide the Wolf Conservation Center with expanded opportunities to educate the public and lead wolf recovery efforts for years to come.“For 27 years, the Wolf Conservation Center has worked tirelessly to dispel the misinformation about wolves for centuries, so that we can move from a place of fear and misunderstanding to knowledge, respect, and coexistence.Education is the most powerful tool we have to build a better future. The new Martha Hunt Handler and Family Education Center and a renovated campus will allow us to do that work on an entirely new scale. It will give us the space to welcome students, families, educators, scientists, advocates, and conservation partners from around the world. It will allow us to tell the story of the essential nature of wolves with greater depth and to reach more people with the science that makes conservation possible.”-Leila Howland Wetmore, Wolf Conservation Center CEOConstruction is expected to take 14 months from start to finish, with the transformed campus slated to open by January of 2028.Funding for the Den of Our Own capital campaign has been made possible through a combination of private philanthropy and public investment, including grants from New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation's Zoos, Botanical Gardens and Aquaria (ZBGA) Capital Grant Program; Empire State Development's Market New York program; the NY State Environmental Protection Fund and the office of NY State Senator Pete Harckham.“I am proud to have secured state funding for the construction of the Wolf Conservation Center's new education pavilion,“A Den of One's Own,” and a more accessible campus for visitors and staff. As it continues to grow and excel in its outreach, the Wolf Conservation Center will be better positioned to execute its mission of saving wolves from extinction.”-Senator Pete Harckham, New York State Senator“New York's tourism economy is strengthened by distinctive destinations that offer residents and visitors alike new reasons to explore every corner of our state. The Wolf Conservation Center's transformation will enhance an already unique attraction by expanding opportunities for education and year-round visitation, promoting new economic growth in the region.”-Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope KnightTo learn more about the campus transformation and how you can support the project visit: .About the Wolf Conservation CenterThe Wolf Conservation Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in South Salem, NY, working to protect and preserve wolves in North America through research, education, advocacy, and active participation in federal recovery and release programs. It is home to 3 gray wolves who serve as Ambassadors for our education programs, 12 endangered Mexican gray wolves and 17 critically endangered Red Wolves.

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Wolf Conservation Center Breaks Ground on Full Campus Transformation News Provided By Wolf Conservation Center October 02, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Environment, Science



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