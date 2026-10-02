Flydubai Incident: GCAA Says It Will Not Comment On Claims As Investigation Continues

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) commended the remarkable courage and speed of response of the Indian pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, and the crew of flydubai flight FZ1073, along with the passengers who contributed to bringing the situation under control.

The Authority said that their decisive and swift intervention, and the sense of responsibility behind it, helped contain the situation and prevented more serious consequences, reflecting a level of readiness, cooperation and shared responsibility in facing exceptional emergencies.

The GCAA confirmed that Captain Smit Machchhar has returned safely to the UAE, is in good condition, and is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

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The GCAA said that investigations into the circumstances of the incident are being conducted by the investigation team formed of members of the Public Prosecution, under the order of UAE's Attorney-General. The authorities are following approved frameworks, protecting the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation, and working in coordination with the relevant regional and international authorities and organisations.

At this stage, the Authority will not comment on any details or claims in circulation that could pre-empt the findings of the investigation or affect its course, the GCAA said. It urged the public to rely on official sources and to refrain from circulating speculation and unverified information.

The GCAA added that the findings of the investigation and any related developments will be announced through official channels once the necessary procedures have been completed, calling on the public to seek information from its official sources.

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