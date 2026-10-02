Pakistan FM Says Saudi Defence Pact Meeting Next Week To Focus On Houthi Attacks
The meeting will be held next week, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told reporters.Recommended For You
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The regional powers signed the "Mekkah Joint Defence Agreement" in August, weeks before Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched attacks against the kingdom.
Ishaq Dar said it would not be possible to entertain new requests to join the Makkah Defence Pact until the agreement is fully operational, a process that could take up to a year.
He added that more than six countries are interested in joining the pact.ALSO READ
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