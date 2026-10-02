French President Calls For A Coordinated Move To Reduce Fuel Prices

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron today called on the Group of Seven countries to coordinate efforts to reduce fuel prices, at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is suggesting that Europeans withdraw from their strategic diesel reserves.

The French Presidency (Élysée) stated in offical statement that President Macron emphasized, following a telephone conversation with his American counterpart, the importance of coordinated action among the G7 countries to lower fuel prices, without imposing export restrictions.

It mentioned that Macron, who also held a call with Mark Carney, the Canadian Prime Minister, intends to hold a video meeting of the G7 leaders as soon as possible, with the aim of coordinating the measures to be taken.

These statements come amidst rising fuel prices and concerns about supplies, while the United States is urging European countries to use part of their strategic diesel reserves to increase market availability.