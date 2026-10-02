Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change Announces Winter Camping Season To Launch Oct. 25

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change announced that the 2026-2027 winter camping season will begin on Oct. 25 and continue until Apr. 20, while registration for the season will open on Oct. 11 through the ministry's website and Bee'ah application.

Ministry officials told a press conference held today to announce details of the season that registration will take place in three phases based on the geographical distribution of camping areas. Registration will begin with the central region from Oct. 11-13, followed by the southern region from Oct. 14-16 and the northern region from Oct. 17-21. Registration for all areas will then reopen from Oct. 22-31.

Director of the Wildlife Protection Department and Head of the Winter Camping Committee Hamad Salem Al Nuaimi said arrangements adopted for the current season were based on an assessment of last season's experience and observations recorded by specialized field teams, to continue to improve organization, increasing compliance and protecting sites that experience heavy use during the winter months.

He said dividing registration into three phases was intended to manage demand and facilitate the booking process. He explained that the first phase covers inland camping areas in Umm Al Afaei, Umm Al Azam, Rawdat Rashid and Rawdat Aisha, as well as coastal camping areas in South Al Kharaij and Abu Samra.

During the second phase, registration for the Sealine area will take place on Oct. 14, while registration for Al Kharara (Jaww Al Banat), Afja Muaither, Al Naqian, Mekaines and Al Udeid will open on Oct. 15. All camping areas in the southern region will be opened for registration on Oct. 16.

Al Nuaimi said that in the third phase, registration will begin on Oct. 17 for the inland camping areas of Al Sanaa and Al Utouriya, as well as Al Reem Reserve among the camping areas located within nature reserves. On Oct. 18, registration will open for the inland camping areas of Al Khor, North Al Thakhira and Al Waab, as well as the coastal camping areas of Ras Matbakh and Arida. On Oct. 19, registration will open for the inland camping areas of Al Mazroua, Bu Thaila, Saina Al Humaidi and Wadi Al Duhoul, as well as the coastal camping area of Ras Al Nouf.

He added that registration will begin on Oct. 20 for the inland camping areas of Al Shamal, Al Ghishamiya, Ain Mohammed and Wadi Al Duhoul, in addition to the coastal camping areas of Abu Dhalouf and Al Zubara. Registration will conclude on Oct. 21 with the opening of registration for the coastal camping area of Al Maroona.

Al Nuaimi said camping regulations for this season had been updated regarding the use of motorcycles. The new rules completely prohibit the use or operation of motorcycles in all green arable land (referred to locally as rawd) areas and in all camping areas from 10 pm to 5 am. He said the measures were intended to protect wildlife and preserve the rawd and their natural features.

He added that the camping regulations were designed to provide campers with a safe and well-organized environment while protecting inland and coastal sites from practices that could adversely affect them. He stressed that field monitoring was not an end in itself, but rather a means of raising awareness, providing guidance and ensuring the responsible use of sites.

The Head of the Winter Camping Committee said the ministry would continue to strengthen the presence of its field teams at various locations throughout the season and make use of modern tools and technologies in monitoring and inspection activities, helping teams quickly identify and address observations while preserving natural sites.

For his part, Director of the Public Relations and Communications Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Farhoud Hadi Al Hajri said the winter camping season holds particular importance for Qatari society as part of its social culture and connection to the desert and nature. He said the ministry was keen to provide suitable conditions for the activity while preserving natural sites and ensuring their sustainability.

He said that, alongside the camping season, the ministry would implement a package of awareness programs and activities targeting campers and visitors to inland areas. The initiatives will focus on promoting sound environmental practices, preserving inland and coastal sites, and protecting vegetation and wildlife, as well as raising awareness of proper waste management and maintaining the cleanliness of camping sites.

Al Hajri said awareness programs during the season would rely on direct engagement with campers alongside educational content distributed through the ministry's digital platforms to ensure environmental messages reach the widest possible audience.

He noted that the ministry had recently sought to strengthen protection of the local environment by launching initiatives to rehabilitate rawd, preserve vegetation, inland and coastal areas and natural habitats, and increase public awareness of the importance of protecting biodiversity. He said the ministry aimed to reinforce these efforts further during the camping season.

Al Hajri said last season witnessed strong demand, with a total of 2,991 camps, including 1,304 inland camps, 440 coastal camps and 1,247 camps in nature reserves. He said the figures demonstrated the season's importance to the community while reinforcing the need to continue developing procedures and services provided to campers.

Regarding electronic services, Head of the Infrastructure and Project Management Section at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Aisha Mohammed Al Muhaiza said the ministry had upgraded the winter camping season registration system and its supporting technical infrastructure to enhance the system's efficiency and stability, improve its readiness to receive applications and facilitate registration procedures for citizens.

She urged campers to ensure in advance that their accounts on the National Authentication System are activated and that their information is up to date, particularly as access to the camping system requires these accounts. She said that when accessing the camping system for the first time, the camper is required to enter the expiry date of their Qatari ID card so that the information can be verified before registration procedures are completed.

She said the ministry had also updated the information of categories eligible for exemption from fee payments, including retirees and persons with disabilities, in coordination with the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority and the Ministry of Social Development and Family, to ensure the accuracy of information recorded in the system.

She added that illustrative images of camping areas had been added following their redivision, enabling campers to view an image of their selected area during registration and before completing payment. She also said the option to select a previous inland camping location had been removed for this season.

She added that the permit fee and security deposit must be paid immediately upon booking, with the booking considered canceled if payment is not made. The system will also automatically cancel incomplete registrations if the browser is closed before the procedures are completed or if the registration session expires. (QNA)QNA 1133 GMT 2026/10/01

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Qatar Winter Camping Season