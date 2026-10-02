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Decoding Rural China's Governance: How Six Villages Turn Viral Fame Into Shared Prosperity Arabian Post


2026-10-02 02:18:33
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2026 – People's Daily's video series Decoding Rural China's Governance, which explores grassroots governance and rural development in different parts of China, follows this six-village tourism cluster in its latest episode One Green Haven, Six Linked Villages, exploring how the six villages are turning online attention into a shared opportunity for rural development.

Xixinan village first went viral in 2023, when photos of its fairy-tale greenery spread on Chinese platforms. But the tourism boom also raised new questions: How could the village generate revenue without charging an entrance fee? And how could it share the benefits with neighboring villages rather than compete with them?

The video looks beyond Xixinan to five nearby villages that, together with Xixinan, form a six-village tourism network. The villages have developed a range of experiences, including bamboo raft rides, a sightseeing train, homestays and nighttime fish-lantern tours. By connecting these attractions into a complete travel route, the network encourages visitors to stay longer and spend more time in the town, allowing more local businesses to benefit from growing tourist traffic.

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The Arabian Post

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