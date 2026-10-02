Copper Sun At Resorts World Las Vegas Celebrates First Anniversary With Inner Mongolian Hot Pot Tasting Menu

Copper Sun at Resorts World celebrates one year anniversary

Menu features premium cuts, fresh hand-pulled noodles and an optional A5 wagyu upgrade, available nightly throughout October

- Luqi Xu, General Manager of Copper Sun

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every pot at Copper Sun starts with bone marrow broth simmered for eight hours from a recipe that traces back 30 years to Baotou, Inner Mongolia.

Throughout October, that broth is the centerpiece of a special Hot Pot Tasting Menu at the Resorts World Las Vegas restaurant, created to celebrate Copper Sun's first anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Guests start by choosing one of four broths: classic, spicy, golden cabbage or tomato. From there, the full spread arrives at the table, with meats sliced to order, seafood, vegetables and fresh hand-pulled noodles for guests to cook at their own pace. Dessert follows at the end of the meal.

Lamb is a traditional staple of Inner Mongolian hot pot, and the tasting menu features premium cuts, including lamb shoulder, Australian bolar blade and ribeye. For an even more indulgent experience, guests can add a wagyu upgrade with Japanese A5.

HOT POT TASTING MENU | $78 per person

Broth (choice of one): Classic Bone Marrow, Spicy Bone Marrow, Golden Cabbage Bone Marrow, Tomato Bone Marrow

Appetizers: Cucumber Salad, Spicy Beef Tendon

Meat (4 oz. each): Australian Bolar Blade, Ribeye, Lamb Shoulder

Seafood: Shrimp and Mussels (2 pcs. each)

Vegetables and Noodles: Vegetable Platter, Fresh Hand-Pulled Noodles

Desserts (choice of one): Strawberry Crepe Cake, Yuzu Cheesecake, Crispy Rice Cake

Wagyu Meat Combo Upgrade ($25): Australian Bolar Blade, Australian Short Rib, Japanese A5 Clod (4 oz. each)

Copper Sun was featured in Forbes and named one of Eater Vegas' most anticipated openings before it debuted in The District at Resorts World Las Vegas in October 2025. In its first year, the restaurant has introduced Strip diners to Inner Mongolian hot pot, with non-additive handcrafted cocktails and a curated wine selection.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has gathered around our tables this first year,” said Luqi Xu, General Manager of Copper Sun.“Hot pot is meant to be shared, and this menu is our way of inviting new and returning guests to sit down and celebrate with us.”

Reservations are recommended and can be made at copper-sun or by calling 702-676-8881.

About Copper Sun

Copper Sun is an Inner Mongolian hot pot restaurant located in The District at Resorts World Las Vegas, pairing time-honored culinary traditions with modern presentation. Its signature bone marrow broth is the foundation for Japanese wagyu, premium Australian lamb, fresh seafood, farm vegetables, served alongside handcrafted cocktails and a curated wine selection. Set in a serene, culturally-inspired dining room, Copper Sun hosts date nights, group dinners, special occasions and banquets. The restaurant is open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. at 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 138, Las Vegas, NV 89109. Reservations are available at copper-sun or by calling 702-676-8881. Follow along at @coppersunhotpot on Instagram, @coppersunhotpot_lasvegas onTikTok and facebook/coppersunhotpotbbq on Facebook. For media photos, click HERE.

Danielle Perea

Golden Hour Co. Digital Agency

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Copper Sun at Resorts World Las Vegas Celebrates First Anniversary with Inner Mongolian Hot Pot Tasting Menu News Provided By Golden Hour Co. Digital Agency October 02, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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