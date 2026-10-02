Flow Engineering Raises $50 Million Series B For AI Hardware Platform

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Flow Engineering, the agentic platform for hardware development, has announced a $50 million Series B at a $750 million valuation.

The round was co-led by Antonio Gracias, founder of Valor Equity Partners and Gavin Baker, managing partner at Atreides Management.

Sequoia Capital, which led Flow's Series A, also participated in the round alongside Human Capital, Evantic, SV Angel, Odyssey, EQT, with contributions from Hugging Face co-founder Thomas Wolf, Mercedes-Benz CIO Jonas von Malottki, and Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Roelof Botha has additionally joined Flow's board as an independent director and personally invested in the company.

Over the past year, AI has changed how software is developed. At many leading software companies, AI now writes the majority of new code, and iteration cycles have come down from weeks to hours.

Flow believes the same shift is now coming to hardware development, and that it will let engineering teams design systems more complex than anything built today, in a fraction of the time. Bringing that shift to hardware is a substantially harder problem than it was for software development.

In hardware, a single design change can ripple across mechanical, electrical and software systems, requiring teams to coordinate updates in parallel and verify that the entire system still meets millions of requirements and constraints, including regulatory standards.

Today's systems are so complex that integration and verification can no longer be done manually. Flow is building a platform where AI agents can continuously track changes, propagate updates across teams, and verify the results in seconds. Its goal is to reduce hardware iteration cycles from months to days, just as AI has transformed software development.

Pari Singh, founder and CEO of Flow, says:“Every hardware company now has to decide how fast it will adopt AI, and those that move first will win their markets. Flow has emerged as the de facto platform for agentic hardware.

“Ninety-six percent of our customers come to Flow inbound. The category leaders in each hardware vertical (space, automotive, defense, energy, etc.) are now built on Flow.”

AI adoption is accelerating. Since its Series A last October, Flow has added General Motors PPU, Rivian and Volkswagen's joint venture (RV Tech), Anduril, Stoke Space, Intuitive Machines, and Pacific Fusion as customers.

They join existing customers like Rivian, Joby Aviation, Astranis, and Radiant Industries, which use Flow as their default hardware development platform.

Flow's adoption at Rivian has spread organically, growing from 40 to 1,500 users in 7 months. Rivian engineers now run millions of API calls each week.

Scott Mackenzie, Rivian director of product development, process and tools, says:“We evaluated 30 tools and nothing came close to Flow. It allows Rivian to develop faster, safer and better by bringing a collaborative approach to systems engineering.”

The round brings together investors who have helped shape many of the defining hardware and AI companies of the past two decades.

Gracias was an early investor in Tesla and serves on the boards of SpaceX, and Neuralink; his firm, Valor Equity Partners, has also backed Anduril.

Baker was an exceptionally early investor in Nvidia, Tesla, xAI and SpaceX with a focus on AI, semiconductors, and advanced computing.

Gracias says:“We were introduced to Flow by world class engineers we've worked alongside for years. The market pull we observed from trusted executives with an unusually high bar is rare.

“It's what led us to spend time with the team and the problem they're solving. This customer signal gave us the confidence to lean in and support the company at an early stage.”

Baker says:“We're thrilled to be investing in Flow Engineering. Flow is building the OS on which physical products are specified, verified, and eventually designed, substituting software for scarce engineering capacity as hardware programs become increasingly more complex.”

Flow will use the new funding to build the leading AI harness for hardware engineering, allowing frontier models to work securely with sensitive engineering data on live hardware programs.

It will expand its review, branching and evaluation capabilities, along with the controls that increasingly complex programs require.

Flow also plans to grow its engineering team across AI and systems engineering, pursue FedRAMP authorization and other certifications for customers in regulated industries, and scale its sales team to meet rising demand.

Singh says:“AI is solving foundational problems in mathematics, biology and physics. When AI is able to develop massively complex hardware systems in days, the world is going to look very different.”