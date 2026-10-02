Agibot Leads Global Humanoid Robot Shipments In H1 2026, IDC Data Shows

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Global humanoid robot shipments approached 25,000 units in the first half of 2026, up 432.1 percent year on year, according to the latest market data from International Data Corporation (IDC).

Agibot ranked first globally, shipping more than 8,600 humanoid robots during the period and accounting for approximately 35 percent of global shipments.

The latest figures come as the humanoid robotics industry continues to move beyond technology validation toward broader commercial deployment.

IDC said the market is increasingly expanding into areas including industrial manufacturing, retail, logistics, tourism and consumer applications, while competition is shifting from individual hardware specifications toward broader embodied AI capabilities.

According to IDC, Agibot shipped more than 8,600 humanoid robots in H1 2026, ranking first globally.

Agibot's shipment growth has been supported by the continued expansion of its production and deployment capabilities. The company reached 20,000 cumulative robots produced in September 2026. Agibot has continued to expand deployments in real-world operating environments.

The company describes 2026 as the beginning of a broader“deployment stage” for embodied AI, in which the focus is increasingly shifting from what robots can demonstrate to how reliably they can perform within everyday workflows.

In September, Agibot and Chimelong began large-scale deployment of more than 300 robots at Chimelong Spaceship Park in Hengqin.

The robots operate across a range of scenarios including entertainment, visitor guidance, retail services, education, hospitality and sports interactions, providing an example of humanoid and embodied robots operating continuously in a high-traffic public environment.

Agibot has also expanded into retail deployment, with 100 Agibot X2 humanoid robots introduced across ASD stores. The robots support tasks including customer greeting, product information and in-store guidance, providing another real-world setting for evaluating how humanoid robots can work alongside existing retail operations.

IDC said the humanoid robot market is entering a stage in which capabilities such as environmental understanding, task planning, manipulation and continuous learning are becoming increasingly important as robots move into more complex real-world environments.

Looking ahead, IDC expects global humanoid robot shipments to exceed 750,000 units by 2030, as industrial, commercial service and consumer applications contribute to broader market growth.

Agibot said it will continue to focus on scaling production, expanding real-world deployments and using data generated from those deployments to support further development of its embodied AI systems.