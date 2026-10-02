Experts Outline Ethical, Sustainable Art Collecting Practices

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art market experts are increasingly focusing on“ethical” and“sustainable” practices within the art world, particularly concerning collecting. While these terms lack full definition in the cultural sphere, they broadly refer to responsible conduct, according to a report in Observer.

Ethical collecting encompasses both the nature of the acquisitions and the methods used for purchasing art. An ethical collector, for example, avoids the black market, refraining from buying stolen or looted art or cultural objects. This requires diligence, as buyers must ascertain the seller's identity and thoroughly research an item's provenance. Gaps in provenance should raise immediate concerns for potential buyers. New York City art advisor Todd Levin stated,“The provenance has to be rock-solid, or I don't get involved.” Beyond legal compliance, ethical considerations extend to objects acquired, even legally, from Indigenous communities, such as Asian peoples, Native American tribes, or African tribes, if their cultural heritage is diminished. A growing number of museums are addressing this by returning items with ongoing cultural significance to specific communities. For contemporary art, ethical collecting also involves ensuring fair compensation for living artists and discussing“resale royalties,” a percentage of profit from secondary market sales, which is law in most countries except the United States. Artists sometimes argue for compensation when their work is displayed in museums or nonprofit spaces, noting they provide value without guaranteed sales or direct payment.

“Sustainable” collecting specifically aims to reduce the carbon footprint associated with art transportation. Art advisor Candace Worth told Observer that the art trade is“notoriously negligent with regard to the creation of waste,” pointing to the abundance of discarded crates and packing materials. Art frequently moves between galleries, auction houses, collectors, and exhibitions, often involving single-use packing materials and crates. Art advisor Suzanne Gyorgy noted,“People don't have space for the crates, so they just get rid of them.” Most crates consist of durable, waterproof MDO plywood with a polymer-based foam core for shock protection. Derek Jones, co-owner of Atelier Fine Art Services, explained that over a dozen foam types exist, all emitting some gas that can harm artwork if left in crates for extended periods. He added that the best shock-absorbing foam produces the most gas and, unfortunately,“there is no good substitute for foam.” Algae-based foam cores are emerging as an alternative to fossil fuel-based ones, but their vibration resistance and potential to attract rodents are still being tested, Jones said. Individual crates cost between $500 and $5,000. While a well-built crate can last 15 years, requiring foam replacement every five years, they need climate-controlled storage like that at Atelier. Storing them in a normal basement would destroy them. Although short-term storage is cheaper than building a new crate, most collectors ship infrequently, making disposal more economical in the long run. Some crates and packing materials are reused for art moving between fairs, and dealers sometimes consolidate shipments. However, if one piece sells, separate shipping becomes necessary, requiring individual crates.

The transportation of these crates, typically via airplanes or vans, generates significant carbon emissions. An ideal ecological approach would involve local purchases, such as a collector in Darien buying only from a Darien artist, to minimize or eliminate shipping, though this is unlikely. Art fairs, while contributing to the sustainability problem, also mitigate it by centralizing viewing opportunities, preventing collectors from traveling to numerous galleries across multiple cities and continents. Another alternative, viewing art solely on computer screens, is also impractical. Manhattan art advisor Megan Fox Kelly highlighted this“conundrum” to Observer, noting“a growing effort within the art world to reduce the environmental impact of shipping, storage, packing, climate control and travel.” This is where the fine art storage and transportation industry plays a vital role. Additionally,“sustainable tourism,” a concept gaining traction primarily among European municipal governments, involves measures like timed reservation systems (e.g., the Prado Museum in Madrid, Versailles in France, Pompeii, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, and the Vatican Museum in Rome, as well as U.S. national parks including Acadia, Glacier, Muir Woods, Rocky Mountain, Yosemite, and Zion), limitations on rental units (e.g., Barcelona and Venice), and tourist taxes (e.g., Edinburgh and Iceland) to offset environmental and economic impacts. Collectors seeking to reduce their environmental footprint could draw inspiration from these initiatives.

In the U.S. art world, discussions around ethical and sustainable practices are ongoing, reflecting a broader cultural shift towards greater environmental responsibility and social equity in various sectors.

We previously reported:

Artists from Sunset Park's Genspace lab showcased biodegradable art materials at a three-day exhibition in Queens during Climate Week.

Source: Observer Arts