Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Unveils 40 Finalists For 2026
Among the top contenders are Tanner Mansell's“Spicy Orangutan,” captured in Borneo, and a photograph by British photographer Lee Frost titled“Nature's Window,” which depicts a damselfly appearing to wave through a nibbled leaf. Other notable finalists include Barbara Seiberl-Stark's“Push Over,” David Lee's“The Leap He'll Never Forget,” and Thong Duy Vu's“Out of Water.”
Awards co-founder Tom Sullam highlighted the initiative's broader impact, stating,“What began as a small effort to raise awareness of wildlife conservation has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. We use humour to get people to feel empathy towards wildlife, and it's that empathy that creates behavioural change for the better.”
The competition winners will be revealed by Nikon on December 8. In the interim, all 40 finalist images, along with portfolios, videos, and youth submissions, are available on the contest's website. The public can also cast votes for the Sterna People's Choice Award.
Source: This Is Colossal
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