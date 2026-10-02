Erin Johnson Survey Explores Interconnectedness At UGA Atheneum

MENAFN - USA Art News) An exhibition of filmmakerwork,“The Measure Is Something Else,” is currently on view at thein Athens. The survey includes Heavy Water (), a two-channel film that explores the unexpected connection between feral dogs and nuclear weapon development.

Heavy Water features ecologist L. Lehr Brisbin, who observed“unusual dogs with strange behavior” in the 1970s on a plot of land in South Carolina where nuclear weapons were developed during the Cold War. These“gingerish,” dingo-like feral dogs, identified by Brisbin as rare Carolina Dogs, reportedly lack European DNA. Brisbin noted their resemblance to cave paintings, suggesting their presence in the Carolinas for thousands of years. Environmentalists successfully advocated for the protection of these animals, leading to the halt of nuclear weapons manufacturing at the site. Scientists subsequently discovered several federally endangered species, including birds and plants, thriving in the cordoned-off area.

Johnson's films frequently examine human interactions with other species. Examples include To Be Sound Is To Be Solid ( 2022 ), featuring an oceanographer, and The Ferns ( 2026 ), which focuses on a botanist. Other works, like Cayo Santiago ( 2024 ), center on animals such as monkeys, while If it Won't Hold Water, It Surely Won't Hold a Goat ( 2014 ) documents interactions with humans like“the goat man” of Georgia. Rachel Waldrop, the curator of Johnson's survey, explained that the show's title is drawn from a letter by Rachel Carson to her lover, Dorothy Freeman. Carson wrote the letter while dying of cancer, reflecting on the brevity of monarch butterfly lifespans but acknowledging a different“measure” from their perspective.

The film There Are Things in This World that Are Yet to Be Named ( 2020 ) incorporates voice-overs from Carson's letters, with lines like“there are so many things yet to be named” chanted musically. This film also features botanists discussing how binary gender thinking influenced plant classifications, impacting the understanding of plant reproduction. Their lab's research on a specific bush tomato, for instance, expanded notions of sexual normativity.

Johnson's training took place at the alternative Warren Wilson College in Asheville, North Carolina, where students participate in farming and land management. She also directs Winnie, an artist-run space in New York named after her dog, and is involved in dog-rescuing efforts. This collaborative ethos is evident in films like Tomatoes ( 2020 ) and Oranges ( 2023 ), which feature friends and collaborators such as Tomashi Jackson, Annika Todd, and Chase Hall. These works depict individuals simply eating in a field or on a roof, creating an intimate, sensual, and humorous experience.

Johnson's work often juxtaposes seemingly disparate themes, such as plants and gender or feral dogs and nuclear weapons, to highlight their interconnectedness. In To Be Sound Is To Be Solid ( 2022 ), Johnson speaks with a scientist mapping the ocean floor while imagining the lives of the two women who built the Sea Ranch house she rented. Hints within the architecture, such as an early floor plan with a single shared bedroom, suggest they were a couple. Johnson likens queer history to the ocean floor, noting that hard data is often scarce, requiring an averaging of depth over areas like 200 meters by 200 meters. The artist employs scientific principles not to resolve mysteries, but to deepen them, celebrating the world's vast and strange nature.

Source: ARTnews