New York City Doubles Artist Grants To $10,000

MENAFN - USA Art News) New York City will increase its direct financial support for artists, doubling individual grants fromto up to. This marks the first change to this funding stream in approximately, as announced by Mayorand Cultural Affairs Commissioner

Funding originates from the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) budget, totaling approximately $3.5 million allocated cumulatively to the city's five arts councils. These councils function as regranting partners, distributing annual grants to individual artists through an open application process.

Mayor Mamdani emphasized the necessity of the increase.“Artists are working New Yorkers, and they pay the same rent and the same grocery bills as everyone else in this city,” Mayor Mamdani stated.“A grant frozen at $5,000 for twenty years has been losing value every single year. Doubling it is a first step toward making sure the people who give this city its culture can afford to keep living here.”

As an additional benefit, current and former recipients of arts council funding will receive a dedicated monthly shopping day at Materials for the Arts. Currently, four arts councils have open application periods. These include the Bronx Council on the Arts, with a deadline of October 30; the Brooklyn Arts Council, with a deadline of October 11; the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, with a deadline of November 12; and Queens' New York Foundation for the Arts, with a deadline of November 17. Applications for the Staten Island Arts council are scheduled to open in November.

Commissioner Vij elaborated on the rationale for the increase to ARTnews, noting:“We know the cost of living has increased, but the support hasn't increased along with it. What I know from being a curator and talking to so many artists is $5,000 is just not enough money to do a complete project. The last thing we want is artists going to debt to complete a project because of a grant.” Vij was appointed commissioner in February, becoming the first person of South Asian descent to hold the position.

The DCLA is recognized as the largest municipal funder of arts and culture within the United States. In July, the city budget for the 2027 fiscal year was adopted, granting the DCLA its highest funding in history: $323.8 million, which represents a 7.5 percent increase from the $299.6 million received in 2026. The new budget also includes a $10 million per year Cultural Stability Fund for nonprofits, approved for the next three years.

Source: ARTnews