One In Four Brits Dream Of Launching Own Business - With 31 Seen As The Ideal Age

One in four Brits dream of starting up their own business - and reckon 31 is the ideal age to take the leap.

A poll of 2,000 adults found of those who like the idea of going it alone, 60 per cent think about starting their own firm at least once a week, with 15 per cent admitting it is a daily thought.

With 26 per cent going as far as to say it's their ultimate career goal.

But despite their ambition, many aspiring entrepreneurs are put off by fears of financial instability (36 per cent), and a lack of skills and experience (18 per cent) or professional connections (16 per cent).

As a result, 71 per cent worry they would fail if they started a business, while 11 per cent suffer from imposter syndrome.

It also emerged 80 per cent of all adults polled look up to those who have built businesses from the ground up, admiring their drive (49 per cent), confidence (38 per cent) and resilience (29 per cent).

The research was commissioned by giffgaff to mark the launch of its new YouTube series, The Board [@TheBoardgiffgaff], which sees aspiring entrepreneurs compete for the opportunity to grow their business ideas with guidance from industry experts.

Kate Dohaney, CEO for the mobile and broadband provider said:“It's clear there's a huge amount of ambition across the UK, with people looking for new ways to build something of their own, develop an idea or take the next step in their working lives.

“But there are also very real barriers around confidence, support and access to practical guidance.

“We're passionate about helping people make their next move, whatever that looks like for them.

“That's why we created The Board - to give people useful insight, encouragement and practical support to help them move forward with more confidence.”

The study also found perceptions around cost remain a major barrier, with those polled estimating it would take an average of £28,000 to launch and establish a small business.

While 44 per cent view starting your own firm as being a financial risk.

Others associate being their own boss with stress and pressure (36 per cent), and long working hours (33 per cent), according to the OnePoll findings.

Yet the rewards continue to outweigh the risks for many - with being in control of your own future (33 per cent), greater job satisfaction (29 per cent) and the freedom to work from anywhere (21 per cent) among the benefits of working for yourself.

Many also believe entrepreneurship can have a positive impact beyond work, with a better work-life balance (17 per cent) and making a positive difference (15 per cent) among the wider lifestyle benefits of being your own boss.

Patricia Bright, expert on The Board, said: "If you can solve a problem, teach a skill or create something people enjoy, there's often a way to turn it into income.

“The biggest mistake I see is people waiting until they feel completely ready, when in reality, confidence usually comes from taking that first step rather than having all the answers from day one.

“Whether you're 21, 31 or 51, the most valuable thing you can do is start learning, testing your ideas and building momentum.”

PATRICIA'S TOP TIPS ON STARTING A BUSINESS

1. Start before you feel completely ready

You can spend forever perfecting a logo, website or business plan. At some point, you need to put something in front of a real customer. Your first version probably will not be your best version, and that is completely fine. Start, get feedback and improve.

2. Know exactly who you are selling to

Everyone is not your customer. Get specific about the person you are helping, the problem they have and why they should choose you. When you understand your customer properly, everything from your product to your marketing becomes easier.

3. Learn your numbers, even if numbers are not your thing

Revenue sounds exciting, but revenue is not profit. Know what it costs to deliver your product or service, what you actually make from each sale and how much money you need to keep the business running. You do not have to be an accountant, but as a founder you cannot be afraid of your numbers.

4. Do not spend like the business you hope to become

You do not need the expensive office, huge team or perfect branding on day one. Keep your costs lean and spend money on the things that help you make a better product, reach customers or generate revenue. Looking successful and building a successful business are two different things.

5. Your first idea does not have to be your forever idea

Some of the best decisions I have made in business have come from being willing to change direction. Listen to what your customers are telling you. Pay attention to what is working rather than becoming attached to your original plan. The goal is to build something that works.

Patricia's golden rule: You do not need to know everything to start a business. Know your customer, know your numbers and be willing to learn quickly.