Gen Z Turn To Digital Signs Of Care

Gen Z now view a 'checking in' text or liking a post on social media as a bigger sign of care than being made a cup of tea.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed how technology has shaped the way we express care, with 42 per cent of those aged 18-29 showing they care by tagging someone in a meme, compared to just four per cent of Boomers.

And 40 per cent of Gen Z feel technology has had a positive impact on how they express care, but only 10 per cent of Boomers said the same.

But while they're more likely to turn to digital displays of affection, Gen Z are also the most likely to make a special effort for their loved ones, with 69 per cent going out of their way to care for others.

This drops to just 40 per cent of Boomers.

The research was commissioned by AXA Health as part of its Cover that Cares [] campaign.

Heather Smith, CEO, from AXA Health, which has also created a quiz that helps uncover your care personality, said:“It's brilliant to see how much importance Gen Z place on showing they care to the people they love, often through digital means, and how they clearly recognise that staying connected is vital.

"In a world where small acts can significantly boost mental and emotional wellbeing, it's clear that these moments of care are important and valued.

“It's a reminder that caring isn't just about grand gestures – it's about staying connected in ways that matter and feel authentic and natural.

“We want everyone to remember that a simple check-in, however you choose to do that, whether via meme, voice note, or an in-person visit, can make a huge difference and really show you care.”

The study also found that while visiting someone in person came out as the top way to express care across all generations (71 per cent), 27 per cent think sending a gift can make up for not seeing someone face-to-face.

And while 31 per cent of Boomers would rather visit someone in person than send them a text, the opposite was found for Gen Z, as 33 per cent would rather send a text than visit someone in person (25 per cent).

However, it also emerged that when it comes to hugs, Gen Z are the biggest fans with 74 per cent saying they'd give someone a cuddle.

This compares to just 58 per cent of Millennials, 58 per cent of Gen X and 52 per cent of Boomers.

Those who opt out of a squeeze say it's because they find it awkward (60 per cent), invasive (38 per cent) and it feels forced (37 per cent).

Dance group“Diversity” founder and dancer Ashley Banjo, who is supporting the campaign alongside his mum Danielle, said:“I'm extremely lucky to have such a close relationship with my mum.

“I regularly pop over with the kids for a catch up, so while I'm all for younger generations sending memes and texts, I love to see my loved ones face-to-face.

“But, it's great to see they could be turning the UK into a nation of huggers! For me and my mum, hugs are a way to show support for one another and that you care.”

Of those who don't often show care, feeling awkward (24 per cent) was the most common reason for this.

While others blamed the cost (19 per cent) and it taking too much time (19 per cent), according to the One Poll research.

And while friends (53 per cent), spouses (46 per cent) and children (46 per cent) came out as the top people cared for most, 16 per cent of people said they don't feel cared for by others.

Heather Smith, from AXA Health, added:“While for many of us face-to-face interactions bring us a lot of joy and help strengthen bonds, there's no doubt technology has given us so many great, and easier, ways to stay connected.

"With one in six people feeling uncared for, it's a powerful reminder that even small gestures, like making time for a quick phone call or sending a message can have a big impact and help prevent feelings of isolation and loneliness.

“At AXA Health, we believe that small, consistent acts of care not only strengthen relationships but also contribute to our mental wellness.

“Let's remember that showing we care, in whatever way works best, can truly make a difference in someone's life.”

TOP 20 WAYS GEN Z SHOW CARE

1. Giving someone a hug (67 per cent)

2. Visiting someone (65 per cent)

3. Calling someone (62 per cent)

4. Listening to someone (62 per cent)

5. Cooking a meal for someone (54 per cent)

6. Direct messaging them on social media (53 per cent)

7. Buying them a drink (52 per cent)

8. Buying them chocolate (52 per cent)

9. Sending them a 'checking in' text (49 per cent)

10. Liking their post on social media (48 per cent)

11. Sending them a card (48 per cent)

12. Planning a surprise for them (48 per cent)

13. Making them a cup of tea or coffee (46 per cent)

14. Buying them flowers (46 per cent)

15. Buying them dinner (46 per cent)

16. Making something for someone (46 per cent)

17. Commenting on their social media post (45 per cent)

18. Sending them a photo of you together (45 per cent)

19. Reacting to their Instagram story (43 per cent)

20. Tagging them in a meme or reel (42 per cent)